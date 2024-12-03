13 Ways To Upgrade Store-Bought Pesto

Grabbing a jar of pesto from a supermarket is an easy way to liven up a meal, whether stirred through pasta, spread on sandwiches, or dolloped over salads. There are so many ways to use it to level up meals or add to recipes, so it's a great time saver — but the versions you can buy from shops aren't always great. That's why you might be looking for ways to upgrade store-bought pesto.

Sure, some jarred pestos are better than others, but none can reach the heights of a high-quality homemade offering. Still, that doesn't mean you have to settle for a subpar product. You can use ingredients — many of which you might already have in your fridge or pantry — to improve ready-made pesto. Whether you want to thin it out with more olive oil, make a creamy version, or dial the garlic up to 11, there are all kinds of options to make it more flavorful.

And you don't have to stick to just one of these methods, either. Once you've learned all these tasty ways to level-up your pesto, you can combine several of them for even better results. You might never make jarred options taste homemade, but you can get close and create some delicious concoctions while you're at it.