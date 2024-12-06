Before You Buy That Canned Coconut Milk, Read The Label Carefully

Coconut milk is a delightful addition to a vast mix of dishes from Southeast Asia to the Caribbean and Africa. Coconut milk has many creative uses and the creamy, lightly flavored ingredient is easy to find on the shelves of most supermarkets. But it's worth taking an extra second to double-check what you're buying before grabbing a can. One slight difference on the label can make a significant impact on the taste of your food.

It comes down to sweetened vs. unsweetened coconut milk. Unless otherwise specified, recipes that simply call for coconut milk typically mean the unsweetened version. Coconut milk already has a subtle natural sweetness that doesn't require added sugar in most uses, like when it serves as the ingredient swap for milk that'll elevate your next canned corn dish.

To be sure, there are certain types of recipes that require sweetened coconut milk. These are typically desserts that benefit from the additional sugary boost it can provide. However, they often specify this to avoid any confusion.