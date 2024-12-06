Before You Buy That Canned Coconut Milk, Read The Label Carefully
Coconut milk is a delightful addition to a vast mix of dishes from Southeast Asia to the Caribbean and Africa. Coconut milk has many creative uses and the creamy, lightly flavored ingredient is easy to find on the shelves of most supermarkets. But it's worth taking an extra second to double-check what you're buying before grabbing a can. One slight difference on the label can make a significant impact on the taste of your food.
It comes down to sweetened vs. unsweetened coconut milk. Unless otherwise specified, recipes that simply call for coconut milk typically mean the unsweetened version. Coconut milk already has a subtle natural sweetness that doesn't require added sugar in most uses, like when it serves as the ingredient swap for milk that'll elevate your next canned corn dish.
To be sure, there are certain types of recipes that require sweetened coconut milk. These are typically desserts that benefit from the additional sugary boost it can provide. However, they often specify this to avoid any confusion.
Other coconut pitfalls to avoid
In addition to avoiding sweetened coconut milk, you'll also want to ensure you're not grabbing coconut cream (which is thicker due to lower water content) or cream of coconut (a popular cocktail ingredient with a hefty dose of added sugar). These can sometimes all be stocked right next to one another, making it critical to closely examine the can before heading to the checkout line.
As if that wasn't confusing enough, you should also take care not to accidentally grab coconut water instead. The difference between coconut milk and coconut water is more substantial. Coconut water comes from young green coconuts and is typically consumed raw, like water or juice, while coconut milk is made by cooking mature coconut flesh with water and then straining. The former doesn't have the correct flavor or consistency for recipes that call for the latter.
It might be hard to believe that so many similar products can be made from the simple coconut. However, it's critical for home cooks to remember and spot the differences between them to make the most of the many unique dishes that use this tasty ingredient.