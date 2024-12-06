Persian Rolls Vs American Donuts: How Do These Pastries Compare?
The name "Persian rolls" might bring to mind Middle Eastern delights with ingredients like rose water, orange blossom, nuts, seeds, and layers of syrup-soaked crispy phyllo sheets. However, the reality is quite different. Known for their deep-fried spiral shape, rich cinnamon-sugar filling, and a topping of sweet frosting. These delicious pastries are actually a Canadian invention from the mid-20th century.
Persian rolls share similarities with yeast-raised donuts, including a deep-fried dough composition and a frosted coating. However, this comparison fails to fully capture their unique charm as a one-of-a-kind treat. Unlike American donuts, which showcase a dazzling array of regional varieties worth trying, ranging from the famed Boston cream donut in Massachusetts to French-style beignets in New Orleans, Persian rolls are consistent in shape. While American donuts come in many forms, with the ring shape being the most iconic, Persian rolls always feature a rich, deep-fried spiral, similar to a cinnamon bun. Variations are introduced through frostings, with pink berry flavor being the most iconic.
Persian rolls
In the 1940s, Art Bennett of Bennett's Bakery in Thunder Bay, Ontario, created the Persian roll and named it in honor of General John "Black Jack" Pershing, a key figure in the Allied victory during World War I. Local legend claims the general's visit to the bakery inspired the name. Over time, Thunder Bay residents affectionately altered the name to the "Persian" or simply the "Pershing," preserving its connection to the general. Danny Nucci, current owner of the bakery, reflects on its legacy: "It's still the same goodness since its conception in the mid-1940s" (via Food Network Canada). His family took over the business in the 1960s and continues to uphold this beloved regional pastry as a source of local pride.
A deep-fried cinnamon roll at its core, the Persian is defined by its icing, especially the signature pink berry variety. Made with real fruit jam, the icing perfectly complements the doughy, cinnamon pastry. "It's not overly sweet, but it gives you a good feeling," explains Nucci. Though a Persian is delicious to eat as it is, many residents who grew up with them reminisce about a past favorite — the toasted Persian. This nostalgic variant involved slicing the roll in half, browning it in butter, and allowing the frosting to caramelize. Still popular in Thunder Bay, authentic Bennet's Persians are available at the bakery's coffee shop (The Persian Man), and in four-packs at supermarkets, with production averaging over 100 dozen daily.
American donuts
American donuts trace their roots to the 17th century, when Dutch settlers first introduced and sold olykoeks ("oil cakes") in what is now New York. Over time, donuts evolved into the iconic treats that comforted soldiers during both World Wars and provided affordable sustenance during the Great Depression.
Donuts come in both fried and baked varieties. However, the deep-fried, ring-shaped version is synonymous with the classic American donut. These treats are often adorned with sugar coatings, decadent glazes, or filled with fruit jams and custards. Donuts showcase diversity, starting with the dough which can range from light and airy yeast-based varieties to denser cake options. Donuts take on countless forms, including rings, crullers, twists, and donut holes. Today, from big chains like Dunkin' Donuts to small neighborhood bakeries such as Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop, a Brooklyn favorite featured in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," donuts are an American classic.