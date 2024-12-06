Persian Rolls Vs American Donuts: How Do These Pastries Compare?

In the 1940s, Art Bennett of Bennett's Bakery in Thunder Bay, Ontario, created the Persian roll and named it in honor of General John "Black Jack" Pershing, a key figure in the Allied victory during World War I. Local legend claims the general's visit to the bakery inspired the name. Over time, Thunder Bay residents affectionately altered the name to the "Persian" or simply the "Pershing," preserving its connection to the general. Danny Nucci, current owner of the bakery, reflects on its legacy: "It's still the same goodness since its conception in the mid-1940s" (via Food Network Canada). His family took over the business in the 1960s and continues to uphold this beloved regional pastry as a source of local pride.

A deep-fried cinnamon roll at its core, the Persian is defined by its icing, especially the signature pink berry variety. Made with real fruit jam, the icing perfectly complements the doughy, cinnamon pastry. "It's not overly sweet, but it gives you a good feeling," explains Nucci. Though a Persian is delicious to eat as it is, many residents who grew up with them reminisce about a past favorite — the toasted Persian. This nostalgic variant involved slicing the roll in half, browning it in butter, and allowing the frosting to caramelize. Still popular in Thunder Bay, authentic Bennet's Persians are available at the bakery's coffee shop (The Persian Man), and in four-packs at supermarkets, with production averaging over 100 dozen daily.