Regional Donuts You Need To Try At Least Once

Idaho: it's not all about potatoes — but it's also kind of a lot about potatoes. And if you have an ingredient handy, why not use it? That's where spudnuts come in. They look like traditional donuts, but they have Idaho's staple crop as a not-so-secret ingredient. Some recipes use potato flour and others add in actual mashed up potatoes.

Spudnuts are glazed, topped, and/or filled with all the usual suspects, but the potato enhances the flavor and texture in all the right ways. You might enjoy a glazed donut that's surprisingly light and fluffy or opt for a cinnamon sugar donut that's moist on the inside with just the right amount of crispness on the outside.

In Idaho, making spudnuts at home is a great way to use up a bumper crop of potatoes. But fear not — visitors can also find potato-powered donuts in local bakeries. Amazing Glaze Donuts in Pocatello uses a proprietary recipe that includes real Idaho potatoes. The bakery churns through about 600 pounds of potatoes every week! That number is growing with a new Amazing Glaze Donuts kiosk at Idaho State University and plans for continued expansion throughout the state. Baker's Dozen in Idaho Falls is another potato donut hotspot. Celebrated for spudnut raised donuts, Baker's Dozen is also in expansion mode, with another shop opening in Rexburg. Over in Boise and Eagle, Guru Donuts offers gluten-friendly potato donuts in creative flavors like Sea Salt Chocolate and Strawberry Champagne. Cheers to spudnuts!