12 Frozen Food Recalls That Plagued Costco

Costco's abundant frozen food section has seen more food recalls than the bulk grocery chain would like to admit. In order to stock family-sized portions of frozen goods in its more than 600 stores nationwide, warehouse retail giant Costco relies on distributors that manufacture food on a massive scale. When food recalls plague these giant manufacturing plants, huge quantities of food are pulled from store freezers and destroyed. Costco's food recalls don't just hurt sales and reputation, they make shopping at the chain potentially dangerous.

Food recalls are necessary to keep unsafe products from being eaten by consumers. The presence of foodborne bacteria (which causes food poisoning) or a foreign object (such as plastic, metal, or glass) are two major reasons why products are pulled from shelves. Product mislabeling is another big recall trigger, especially when an undeclared allergen isn't listed on the food's packaging. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversee all national food recalls. Simultaneously, it's Costco's responsibility to ensure that the foods it sells won't hurt or kill anyone.

That's right, kill. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths occur each year due to foodborne illness. Costco has tried to avoid contributing to this statistic, but has not been successful. Costco's frozen foods are part of the problem. These are some of the frozen food recalls that have sent chills down Costco's proverbial spine.