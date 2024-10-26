The Biggest Fruit Recalls In History

Cranberry sauce might be Thanksgiving's most divisive dish — should it be sliced from a can or homemade with whole berries? Sweet or tart? A topping for turkey or a side dish on its own? But back in 1959, a bigger question overshadowed all these debates: Are cranberries safe? Just weeks before Thanksgiving that year, health officials discovered a potential problem — cranberries sampled from the Pacific Northwest contained traces of aminotriazole, an herbicide linked to cancer in lab animals. The Food and Drug Administration recommended halting all sales of cranberries grown in Oregon or Washington.

Representatives from Ocean Spray and the herbicide's manufacturer tried to reassure the public by explaining that a human would have to eat thousands of cranberries for years on end to face any risk. Not to mention, most cranberries came from Eastern states, not the Pacific Northwest. But when the secretary of Health, Education and Welfare advised skipping the cranberry sauce that year, panic ensued. Major chains yanked cranberry products from their shelves. Some big cities like Chicago and San Francisco banned sales of cranberry. The government seized cranberries by the barrelful. The day after Thanksgiving, an Associated Press headline announced, "No Cranberries for President." The Eisenhowers had opted for applesauce instead.

Eventually, after further testing and investigation, the government released cranberries that proved to be safe. Congress also later paid growers $8.5 million to cover for lost sales from what became known as "The Great Cranberry Scare of 1959."