Try Mixing Up A Zero-Proof Wine Cocktail To Toast The Holiday Season
Holiday parties typically feature a variety of alcoholic beverages, including home-crafted cocktails. For people who abstain from alcohol, finding a refreshing mocktail can spare them from the mediocrity of soft drinks and other pedestrian potables. It's also possible to convert a traditional cocktail into something non-alcoholic, but just as delicious. To this end, Mashed spoke with Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, to get her exclusive insights into the matter.
Horn proclaims the French 75, which is typically made with gin, Champagne, lemon juice, and sweetener, as her favorite cocktail. "One of the reasons I love it so much is how easy it is to modify," states the seasoned mixologist. She explains that the drink can be easily tweaked to create a booze-free, but just as satisfying, version. Horn says, "You can even make one with non-alcoholic prosecco and non-alcoholic gin, and it is still really good!"
Prosecco and other types of wine come in zero-proof versions, which means they have an ABV of 0.5% or lower. They are made using conventional methods. However, alcohol is removed via vacuum distillation, which entails being heated at a very low temperature to allow the alcohol to evaporate. As for non-alcoholic gins, they may be subjected to multiple distillations to remove alcohol, or they can be created by soaking botanical ingredients in a liquid.
How to upgrade your booze-free French 75 even further
While fresh lemon juice is traditionally used in French 75 cocktails, master mixologist Molly Horn offers a way to enhance the drink while still keeping it non-alcoholic. The spirits educator says, "Add [zero-proof] Limoncello to give it a delicious twist," referring to the lemon-forward Italian liqueur that features a healthy portion of lemon zest. Along with its tart flavor, Limoncello also has a pleasant sweetness that makes it a fine addition to cocktails. We believe that home bar menus should include gin and Limoncello, so it's nice to know that there are non-alcoholic alternatives of both beverages for non-drinkers.
You can find brands of non-alcoholic Limoncello for sale at certain retailers, but you can also try making a booze-less Limoncello recipe at home. In this case, just swap out the real vodka for a non-alcoholic variety when whipping up a batch to enhance your French 75 mocktail. Horn's tips and guidance ensure that everyone can enjoy a delicious mixed drink over the holidays, in keeping with the generous spirit of the season.