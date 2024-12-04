Try Mixing Up A Zero-Proof Wine Cocktail To Toast The Holiday Season

Holiday parties typically feature a variety of alcoholic beverages, including home-crafted cocktails. For people who abstain from alcohol, finding a refreshing mocktail can spare them from the mediocrity of soft drinks and other pedestrian potables. It's also possible to convert a traditional cocktail into something non-alcoholic, but just as delicious. To this end, Mashed spoke with Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, to get her exclusive insights into the matter.

Horn proclaims the French 75, which is typically made with gin, Champagne, lemon juice, and sweetener, as her favorite cocktail. "One of the reasons I love it so much is how easy it is to modify," states the seasoned mixologist. She explains that the drink can be easily tweaked to create a booze-free, but just as satisfying, version. Horn says, "You can even make one with non-alcoholic prosecco and non-alcoholic gin, and it is still really good!"

Prosecco and other types of wine come in zero-proof versions, which means they have an ABV of 0.5% or lower. They are made using conventional methods. However, alcohol is removed via vacuum distillation, which entails being heated at a very low temperature to allow the alcohol to evaporate. As for non-alcoholic gins, they may be subjected to multiple distillations to remove alcohol, or they can be created by soaking botanical ingredients in a liquid.