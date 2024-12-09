A Primer On The Ingredients That Make A Perfect Paella

If you're looking for great paella, you could do worse than to visit The National Hotel Miami Beach. There, executive chef Sergio Chamizo serves several variations on the beloved Spanish rice dish, including artichoke and wild mushroom paella. No time for a Florida foray? No problem: Chamizo gave Mashed the inside scoop on perfect paella — which starts, he says, with the quality of the ingredients.

"I'd rather not use an ingredient if it's not fresh or great quality," says Chamizo, who was born in Barcelona and raised in Madrid. Quality is especially important when it comes to the rice — you need short, round varieties optimal for soaking up the flavorful cooking liquid. Arborio works in a pinch, but the classic choices, Bomba and Calasparra, are well worth seeking out. Rice and stock are typically added to paella with saffron, which gives the dish its scarlet blush.

Before that, though, you'll build a base of flavor with sofrito, the sautéed blend of aromatics (onion, bell pepper, garlic) common across Mediterranean and Latin American cuisines. Chamizo mentions Salmorreta sofrito, a regional variation that includes tomatoes, parsley, ñora peppers, and garlic. Add just enough garlic to "enhance the sofrito," he says. "You should not overdo it." For onions, Chamizo prefers green ones — and makes sure they're well caramelized. Sofrito benefits from not being rushed: The longer it cooks, the deeper its flavor. Sofrito, rice, and stock are paella's basic building blocks. Now comes the fun part: deciding what to top it with.