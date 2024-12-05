The Clever Way Restaurants Use The Menu To Avoid Food Waste

Food waste is a major problem in restaurants. Estimates show that billions of pounds of food are discarded every year in American restaurants (via Move For Hunger), which has a negative impact on businesses as well as the environment. While some establishments use off-beat methods to combat food waste, such as the restaurant that served its diners literal garbage, others rely on more conventional, discreet methods. Restaurants can smartly repurpose unused ingredients to create all new dishes for their menus, which keeps them from throwing away perfectly good food that hasn't yet made its way to customers. For instance, chefs can take something like stale bread and easily turn it into croutons to be served with salad.

Over on Reddit, a discussion about how dining establishments manage surplus food provided even more examples. Leftover dinner ingredients can be incorporated into a soup to be served during lunch or as an appetizer or side, while one commenter claimed, "In pastry a lot of things can be turned into ice cream." When it comes to leftover proteins, a former buffet manager stated, "A lot of the meat was repurposed for other items (meatloaf got crumbled for spaghetti sauce, fried chicken got shredded for salad bar/chicken salad)." Provided that leftover food is still fresh, there's no good reason why it shouldn't be used in new menu items.