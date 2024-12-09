Give Burgers A Tangy Bite With An Ingredient Already In Your Fridge

When it comes to tips for making the perfect burgers, using the right type of ground beef and applying the right amount of seasoning can make a world of difference in the finished product. There are also less-common ways to boost your burgers' flavor, and one involves using an unexpected yet ubiquitous ingredient: sour cream. By incorporating sour cream into your ground beef mixture before making the patties, you'll create a distinct flavor profile absent in more conventional burgers.

Sour cream is a versatile ingredient to be sure, as it can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. While it's often used to increase moisture and create a luscious texture in recipes, the ingredient is also capable of enhancing flavor. Sour cream has a mild acidity that contributes to its tangy taste, but it also features some milky notes that beautifully offset the richness of ground beef patties. While it's often used as a topping, mixing the sour cream with the burger meat ensures its flavor is evenly distributed, which can make for a more satisfying outcome.