The Timing Mistake You Need To Avoid When Freezing Seafood

Fresh seafood is delightful, but, unfortunately, it's not always practical. Those without a reliable source of quality seafood or who can't make regular trips to the fish market often need to take steps to preserve their catches, the most common of which is freezing. Still, there's more to the process than simply tossing the fish into the freezer and walking away. It's vital to avoid a frequent timing mistake many make when freezing seafood.

Michael Chavez, the Kitchen Development Manager at the Angry Crab Shack, told Mashed that a common mistake everyone makes when it comes to freezing seafood is doing it too slowly. This goes not just for the freezing process itself but how soon it begins once you get home. "It is critical to not leave food out of refrigeration for excessive time and get the product chilled and frozen as quickly as possible," Chavez says.

However, don't just stick the seafood anywhere there's a free spot. Chavez recommends freezing it in a single layer on the lowest freezer shelf, where temperatures are coldest. Chillier temperatures help the fish reach the ideal temperature for storage in a shorter time, preventing it from degrading.