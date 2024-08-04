The Best And Worst Meats And Seafoods To Put In The Freezer

Making the most of our freezers is always a great idea for preserving the freshness of food and extending its shelf life far beyond the capabilities of the fridge. Storing food in the freezer at a temperature of 0 degrees Fahrenheit or below is the best way to prevent bacterial growth. But, it isn't always a simple case of tossing any type of food item into the freezer and assuming it'll retain its quality indefinitely. And this is especially true when it comes to meats and seafood. Depending on the specific item, freezing may produce vastly different results when it comes to thawing and cooking.

While some items retain their taste and texture, others can suffer after a stint in the freezer, leading to disappointing meals and wasted food. Knowing which meats and seafoods freeze well, and which do not, can save you time and money in the kitchen. We're here to help. From shrimp and steak to fresh crab meat and ham, there are 13 meat or seafood items, you might commonly store in the freezer. Most of these options can be frozen in some capacity, but not all should be stored this way for extended periods, and there are some pretty major differences in recommended freezing times.