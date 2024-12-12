The Coolest Restaurant In Nevada Is An Ice Bar In The Desert

Perhaps one of the most bizarre restaurant experiences in the U.S. can be found in Las Vegas, Nevada, a city known for its over-the-top hotels, attractions, and shows. One themed restaurant many Vegas visitors want to try is the Rainforest Cafe, but a stark contrast to this lush, green environment is minus5, an entire bar establishment made from ice. You read that right: Everything in this bar — from the walls to the seats to the drink glasses — is made of solid ice.

The founder of minus5, Noel Bowman, was also involved in creating Outback Steakhouse and the Jimmy Buffett-themed restaurant Cheeseburger in Paradise. His inspiration for minus5 came from his travels to Sweden, where he encountered a 64,600-square-foot hotel made from ice, fittingly named Icehotel. Bowman's bar has three different locations in Las Vegas: one in Mandalay Bay, another at the LINQ Hotel, and the third at the Venetian.

The cocktail menu changes often and varies by location, but minus5's specialty is vodka-based drinks, like the Icy Mudslide with vanilla vodka and coffee liqueur, and the Polar Breeze, which features peach vodka and pineapple juice. Guests can book minus5 tickets in advance, and ticket packages start at $24 for adults. Each package includes a parka and gloves essential for keeping guests warm in the negative-5-degrees-Celcius space (or 23 degrees Fahrenheit), a temperature reflected by the bar's name. Higher-priced packages also include two cocktails.