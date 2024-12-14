Kristen Bell's Favorite Holiday Cookie Is An Ohio Icon

Kristen Bell may be a major Hollywood star, but her heart belongs to Ohio during the holidays. In an interview with Today Food, Bell revealed one of her favorite festive treats: Buckeyes. "My parents are from Ohio, and making Buckeyes with my mom was really special as I was growing up. It's what I want my kids to remember us doing together," she shared. Buckeyes are one of the foods the Midwest is known for. They're particularly tied to Ohio, also known as the Buckeye State.

Buckeyes are a no-bake confection made with peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate. They have a small circle of peanut butter exposed on the top, making them look like the nut of the Ohio buckeye tree. This regional treat is beloved not only for its irresistible flavor combo but also for its connection to Ohio pride. As the state tree's namesake, Buckeyes are a symbol of Ohio's heritage. If you've ever celebrated anything in Ohio, you're bound to see them in the spread, particularly around the holidays. Buckeyes are also easy enough to prep months in advance of the holidays, giving you even less of a reason not to have them on hand.

Bell's love for Buckeyes is an example of how food traditions can carry meaningful memories for people. "Baking around the holidays goes way beyond making delicious sweet things," Bell told Today. "The whole act of it — gathering in a warm kitchen, the smells wafting through the house — feels so comforting and familiar."