Kristen Bell's Favorite Holiday Cookie Is An Ohio Icon
Kristen Bell may be a major Hollywood star, but her heart belongs to Ohio during the holidays. In an interview with Today Food, Bell revealed one of her favorite festive treats: Buckeyes. "My parents are from Ohio, and making Buckeyes with my mom was really special as I was growing up. It's what I want my kids to remember us doing together," she shared. Buckeyes are one of the foods the Midwest is known for. They're particularly tied to Ohio, also known as the Buckeye State.
Buckeyes are a no-bake confection made with peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate. They have a small circle of peanut butter exposed on the top, making them look like the nut of the Ohio buckeye tree. This regional treat is beloved not only for its irresistible flavor combo but also for its connection to Ohio pride. As the state tree's namesake, Buckeyes are a symbol of Ohio's heritage. If you've ever celebrated anything in Ohio, you're bound to see them in the spread, particularly around the holidays. Buckeyes are also easy enough to prep months in advance of the holidays, giving you even less of a reason not to have them on hand.
Bell's love for Buckeyes is an example of how food traditions can carry meaningful memories for people. "Baking around the holidays goes way beyond making delicious sweet things," Bell told Today. "The whole act of it — gathering in a warm kitchen, the smells wafting through the house — feels so comforting and familiar."
Why Buckeyes are the perfect holiday treat
The exact origins of Buckeyes as a dessert are somewhat unclear, but they are believed to have been created in the mid-20th century. One popular theory says they started with a woman named Gail Tabor, who began making these peanut butter and chocolate candies in the 1960s. They quickly gained popularity and became a staple in Ohio homes, especially during Ohio State football games and eventually during the holidays. Others say the candy was launched by the Buckeye Candy Company in 1919.
Buckeyes aren't just an Ohio icon — they're an overall holiday favorite just about anyone can appreciate. Their rich peanut butter centers and chocolate coating are delicious, and the no-bake process makes them an accessible and fun recipe for families to tackle together, which explains why Kristen Bell reminisces about making them with her mom and now her kids. To make your own batch, try this easy, no-bake Buckeye cookie recipe.
For a twist to accommodate her family's dietary restrictions, Bell's version of Buckeyes is gluten-free and uses Bob's Red Mill Organic Coconut Flour and Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Rolled Oats. She also incorporates natural sweeteners like applesauce and agave syrup. Their simplicity makes them easy to adjust for different needs, so they're perfect for holiday parties, gifts, or enjoying as an anytime dessert. You can even make a peanut-free version by swapping out the traditional center for something like sunflower butter.