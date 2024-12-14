The New Jersey Restaurant That Looks Like An Antique Store

Menz Restaurant & Bar is famous for its crab chowder, Old Bay-rimmed Bloody Mary, and banana whipped cream pie, all off a wide-ranging menu of American classics that's especially appealing to seafood lovers. But the New Jersey eatery is probably as famous, if not more so, for its eye-popping antique decor — and its general vibe of old-fashioned fun and whimsy.

Located in the Cape May area of the Jersey Shore, Menz draws tourists and locals alike with its retro carpeting and fixtures, nostalgic bric-a-brac, cases full of taxidermy animals (including a two-headed calf and an albino deer), and giant statues out front. The popular destination also boasts arcade games and a candy store decorated with antique dolls, bicycles, and a rocking horse. A photographer wanders the dining room offering to take black-and-white pictures of happy eaters. Menz calls itself the "most unique restaurant at the Shore," an area already packed with iconic New Jersey foods — but it's also been called the Garden State's strangest eatery. Both could be true: The place has got an undeniable, one-of-a-kind charm.

That's all thanks to the family of J. Franklin Menz, the man who founded the business in 1926, and who is the first person people see when they arrive — in the form of one of those big outdoor statues. In it, the late Menz is depicted in a rocking chair, smoking a big cigar and offering a hint of the fascinating backstory that diners will learn about when they open their menus.