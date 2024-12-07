The Overlooked Veggie You Should Be Using In Place Of Burger Patties

Beyond its starring roles in ratatouille, pasta alla norma, authentic Sicilian caponata, beguni, and baba ganoush, eggplant (which is the exact same thing as aubergine), has become an unsung hero of plant-based burgers. Unlike other types of meat substitutes like tofu, beans, or mushrooms, eggplant confidently carves its own path, offering a flavorful complexity and semi-firm, pleasantly spongy texture. The glossy purple gem with roots in Southeast Asian and Mediterranean cuisine can instantly elevate your burger game with its distinctive qualities and adaptability.

When sliced into thick rounds and cooked just right, eggplant develops a surprising depth that might please even the most devout meat eaters. What makes eggplant such a worthy contender for a burger patty is its capacity to take on different tastes and seasonings. Its mild, almost neutral profile and mega-absorbent surface make a perfect canvas for letting herbs, spices, marinades, and condiments shine through. Whether you're working with smoky barbecue sauce, fresh basil, or vibrant lemon zest, eggplant soaks up every layer of goodness.