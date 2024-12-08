Almond Milk Going Bad Soon? Turn It Into Ice Cubes For Future Coffees

The freezer is your best friend for reducing food waste — that applies to beverages, too. If you can't consume a carton of almond milk before it spoils, the ideal solution is to freeze the non-dairy favorite in an ice cube tray. This will help preserve the almond milk, and you can use the ice cubes in future drinks, from a cube or two in your daily iced coffee to a handful in a weekly non-dairy frappe. As an added bonus, whatever beverage you incorporate the almond milk ice cubes into will get a chill and a splash of almond milk, rather than diluted with water like regular ice cubes.

This trick will work with any of the best and worst almond milk you can buy at the grocery store, but if you want to make your own almond milk just make sure to avoid common mistakes, such as not straining the mixture enough, which could affect the final product and thus affect your ice cubes' quality. Either way, double-check that your almond milk hasn't spoiled before you make a whole batch of ice cubes. Some separation is normal, so you'll want to shake your almond milk before you pour it into your ice cube trays, and be on the lookout for any clumps or a strange odor, as these can be signs your almond milk has already gone bad.