Almond Milk Going Bad Soon? Turn It Into Ice Cubes For Future Coffees
The freezer is your best friend for reducing food waste — that applies to beverages, too. If you can't consume a carton of almond milk before it spoils, the ideal solution is to freeze the non-dairy favorite in an ice cube tray. This will help preserve the almond milk, and you can use the ice cubes in future drinks, from a cube or two in your daily iced coffee to a handful in a weekly non-dairy frappe. As an added bonus, whatever beverage you incorporate the almond milk ice cubes into will get a chill and a splash of almond milk, rather than diluted with water like regular ice cubes.
This trick will work with any of the best and worst almond milk you can buy at the grocery store, but if you want to make your own almond milk just make sure to avoid common mistakes, such as not straining the mixture enough, which could affect the final product and thus affect your ice cubes' quality. Either way, double-check that your almond milk hasn't spoiled before you make a whole batch of ice cubes. Some separation is normal, so you'll want to shake your almond milk before you pour it into your ice cube trays, and be on the lookout for any clumps or a strange odor, as these can be signs your almond milk has already gone bad.
Perfect almond milk ice cubes, every time
While there's nothing wrong with pouring regular almond milk into ice cube trays and calling it a day, don't miss the opportunity to get creative with your flavors. First of all, if you have unsweetened almond milk to preserve and know you'll like a bit of sweetness in your icy coffee beverages, consider adding a splash of honey, maple syrup, or even vanilla coffee syrup. As long as you mix it thoroughly to ensure it's evenly distributed throughout the almond milk, you'll have some elevated ice cubes when you need them in a drink. Or, if you want a bit of extra flavor without the sweetness, consider mix-ins like cinnamon or vanilla extract.
If your ice cube trays don't come with lids or covers, you'll want to add some plastic wrap or other cover while they're freezing to avoid your almond milk ice cubes getting any other lingering odors or flavors on them from your freezer. Resist the temptation to fill each compartment to the very top — leaving a bit of space will give your almond milk room to expand as it freezes, plus, there's less chance of you sloshing it around as you get it situated in your freezer. Finally, to ensure your almond milk ice cubes remain high quality for as long as you need them to, transfer the fully frozen cubes to a freezer-proof container for longer storage.