How, Exactly, Do You Store Curry Leaves?
No shade to bay leaves — which do have their place in the kitchen — but if you're looking for a little green leaf that you can really taste in a dish, you're looking for curry leaves. Highly fragrant, with an enchanting flavor redolent of lemongrass and basil, curry leaves are common in foods from southern India, and are generally found in the U.S. in Indian groceries. Name notwithstanding, curry leaves (from the curry tree, Murraya koenegii) aren't related to the blend of ground spices we refer to as curry powder. Often the leaves are used to make tadka (aka tarka), in which they're added with other spices to infuse hot oil that's then poured over dal or other dishes.
Another benefit is their affordability. A pack of five sprigs, with dozens of leaves attached, might cost just a few bucks. Their abundance, though, can present a challenge — like if a recipe calls for only 10 leaves or a single sprig. What to do with the extras? How do you store the leaves so they stay fresh for as long as possible?
Luckily, this isn't an especially delicate herb. Curry leaves keep well, and you've got a number of choices for how to store them. Washed and dried, they'll be good for a week or more in the fridge. Or keep them in a sealed plastic bag in the freezer, knowing you can just dip in whenever you need a few leaves. Curry leaves can also be dried and stored in an airtight container.
How to make sure your curry leaves last as long as possible
When shopping, look for curry leaves that are vibrantly green without dark spots. Some cooks like to rinse their leaves when they take them home, while others prefer to wipe them clean with a paper towel. The important thing is that they don't stay wet, as water will speed up decay. Dry them well before storing them in the fridge, and keep them in a plastic zipper bag between layers of paper towel to absorb any dampness. They should stay fresh for a week or longer.
If you're not going to use them that soon, just throw them in the freezer. Make sure they're dry, then sandwich them between paper towels and store them in a sealed plastic bag. They'll be good for a couple of months. Use as directed by whatever recipe you're making — they're thin enough that they thaw, basically, as soon as they leave the freezer.
Finally, it's possible to dry curry leaves in a dehydrator or using the sun, then store them as you would any other dried herb — out of the sunlight, in a sealed jar. They may lose a little of their punch this way, but they'll still be plenty delicious. Whether fresh or dried, curry leaves are a bit like bay leaves in the sense that some people pick them out of their food, as they're a little chewy. But there's no harm in eating them — only a ton of flavor.