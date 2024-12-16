How, Exactly, Do You Store Curry Leaves?

No shade to bay leaves — which do have their place in the kitchen — but if you're looking for a little green leaf that you can really taste in a dish, you're looking for curry leaves. Highly fragrant, with an enchanting flavor redolent of lemongrass and basil, curry leaves are common in foods from southern India, and are generally found in the U.S. in Indian groceries. Name notwithstanding, curry leaves (from the curry tree, Murraya koenegii) aren't related to the blend of ground spices we refer to as curry powder. Often the leaves are used to make tadka (aka tarka), in which they're added with other spices to infuse hot oil that's then poured over dal or other dishes.

Another benefit is their affordability. A pack of five sprigs, with dozens of leaves attached, might cost just a few bucks. Their abundance, though, can present a challenge — like if a recipe calls for only 10 leaves or a single sprig. What to do with the extras? How do you store the leaves so they stay fresh for as long as possible?

Luckily, this isn't an especially delicate herb. Curry leaves keep well, and you've got a number of choices for how to store them. Washed and dried, they'll be good for a week or more in the fridge. Or keep them in a sealed plastic bag in the freezer, knowing you can just dip in whenever you need a few leaves. Curry leaves can also be dried and stored in an airtight container.

