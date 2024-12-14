The Canned Ingredient You Need For An Unexpectedly Tasty Fish Stir-Fry

Both versatile and satisfying, stir fry is one of those dishes you could easily have every night of the week and not grow tired of it. (To give you a head start we put together 35 stir fry recipes that will certainly add some sizzle to your supper.) That is largely because there is seemingly no end to the things you can toss in your skillet! Although many of us think of freshness as a main qualifier for our stir fry ingredients, even pantry staples like canned tuna can find their place in a good old-fashioned stir fry.

At first mention, the dish inspires images of colorful veggies and tasty, tender proteins. And we wonder why shouldn't canned tuna be regarded as such? While we wouldn't fault you if, up until this point, you have relegated canned tuna to a basic tuna salad recipe, we urge you now to reconsider. Already cooked to a perfectly succulent state and packing a serious punch in the flavor department, a drained can of tuna can be a heavenly addition to any stir fry calling out for a little pop of protein.