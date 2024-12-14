The Canned Ingredient You Need For An Unexpectedly Tasty Fish Stir-Fry
Both versatile and satisfying, stir fry is one of those dishes you could easily have every night of the week and not grow tired of it. (To give you a head start we put together 35 stir fry recipes that will certainly add some sizzle to your supper.) That is largely because there is seemingly no end to the things you can toss in your skillet! Although many of us think of freshness as a main qualifier for our stir fry ingredients, even pantry staples like canned tuna can find their place in a good old-fashioned stir fry.
At first mention, the dish inspires images of colorful veggies and tasty, tender proteins. And we wonder why shouldn't canned tuna be regarded as such? While we wouldn't fault you if, up until this point, you have relegated canned tuna to a basic tuna salad recipe, we urge you now to reconsider. Already cooked to a perfectly succulent state and packing a serious punch in the flavor department, a drained can of tuna can be a heavenly addition to any stir fry calling out for a little pop of protein.
Shortcut to homemade
Because canned tuna is fully cooked before you get your hands on it, it suffices to say that we have no control over the level of "done-ness" the fish is cooked to. That said, using tuna packed in olive oil versus the water-packed variety ensures that the fish will still be ultra-moist in your stir fry. If you've only got tuna packed in water on hand, heating it up for a few minutes in a pan with this three-ingredient stir fry sauce recipe will work to hydrate the fish as well as flavor it.
While canned tuna can easily be included in your favorite veggie stir fry for added protein, it can also be used in place of chicken or pork in a sweet and sour sauce or tossed with a spoonful of green curry paste. Not only does including one can of tuna add a whopping 42 grams of protein to the meal, but it also makes prep and cleanup easier and cuts down on cooking time, making this an ideal meal for busy weeknights or when you want that fresh home-cooked taste without the fuss.