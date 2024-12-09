The Michigan Restaurant Kid Rock Took Guy Fieri To For Mac And Cheese
As part of his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri has visited countless restaurants across the country to try signature dishes and beloved staples. In Season 13, Episode 3 of the show, recording artist Kid Rock, who hails from Romeo, Michigan, served as Fieri's tour guide. He brought Fieri to Clarkston Union to try its iconic mac and cheese dish, the Union Mac. The restaurant is located in Clarkston, Michigan, and while its menu is filled with decadent dishes, Clarkston Union's mac and cheese is its claim to fame. In fact, in the "About Us" section of its website, the eatery calls its mac and cheese "the stuff of legend."
Curious diners interested in sampling the restaurant's renowned cheesy noodles won't have to choose between endless varieties. Clarkston Union is so confident in its product that it only offers three options: classic mac and cheese; a tangy version that includes lobster, roasted jalapeños, sweet peppers, and pepper jack cheese; and a gluten-free variation. The Union Mac gets its cheesy goodness from a blend of Vermont sharp cheddar and mild Pinconning cheese, the latter of which pays tribute to the restaurant's home state — for those who may not have encountered it before, Pinconning is a type of cheese similar to Colby that gets its name from the town of Pinconning, Michigan. Penne is the noodle of choice for this dish, and it's thoroughly baked to ensure a golden brown crust on top.
Kid Rock's picks from Clarkston Union
Those who make their way to Clarkston Union but don't have time to actually sit and dine (or who perhaps just want to try other fare and enjoy the mac and cheese later) can snag the spot's take-and-bake Union Mac & Cheese for $15.95. However, it's not only the restaurant's famous mac and cheese that Kid Rock enjoys when he's in the Michigan spot. According to Curt Catallo, co-owner of Union Woodshop (the other restaurant in the Union Joints family that Kid Rock and Guy Fieri visited), the Michigan native also loves the restaurant's ribs and other side dishes (via CBS News).
And, if you do happen to find yourself at the Kid Rock-approved spot — the controversial musician happens to be a restaurateur of sorts — choosing the mac and cheese will definitely put you in good company. It's no surprise that the Michigan restaurant was chosen to appear on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" — past customers have left high praise on Google Reviews, with one local guide claiming its mac and cheese is "like having a party in your mouth and all the best flavors were invited," while another former Clarkston resident raved that "in my 70 years I've NEVER had better!" Craving mac and cheese yet? Check out our 25 best mac and cheese recipes to tide you over until you can plan a visit to Michigan.