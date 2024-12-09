The Michigan Restaurant Kid Rock Took Guy Fieri To For Mac And Cheese

As part of his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri has visited countless restaurants across the country to try signature dishes and beloved staples. In Season 13, Episode 3 of the show, recording artist Kid Rock, who hails from Romeo, Michigan, served as Fieri's tour guide. He brought Fieri to Clarkston Union to try its iconic mac and cheese dish, the Union Mac. The restaurant is located in Clarkston, Michigan, and while its menu is filled with decadent dishes, Clarkston Union's mac and cheese is its claim to fame. In fact, in the "About Us" section of its website, the eatery calls its mac and cheese "the stuff of legend."

Curious diners interested in sampling the restaurant's renowned cheesy noodles won't have to choose between endless varieties. Clarkston Union is so confident in its product that it only offers three options: classic mac and cheese; a tangy version that includes lobster, roasted jalapeños, sweet peppers, and pepper jack cheese; and a gluten-free variation. The Union Mac gets its cheesy goodness from a blend of Vermont sharp cheddar and mild Pinconning cheese, the latter of which pays tribute to the restaurant's home state — for those who may not have encountered it before, Pinconning is a type of cheese similar to Colby that gets its name from the town of Pinconning, Michigan. Penne is the noodle of choice for this dish, and it's thoroughly baked to ensure a golden brown crust on top.