Oven Cleaner Is The Fuss-Free Way To Clean Problematic Sheet Pans
A well-used and well-loved sheet pan is practically guaranteed to become hopelessly soiled with pesky stains. When it does, your first inclination may be to pop the cookware in your trusty dishwasher, but you should steer clear of the convenient appliance in this instance. Dishwashers can potentially ruin baking sheets, but fortunately, there's a common household cleaning product that can safely get the job done: oven cleaner. We've talked about an oven cleaner hack for removing stains from Dutch ovens in the past, and it appears the powerful cleansing agent is just as effective on stained sheet pans, as well.
The process is similar to cleaning an oven: Apply the oven cleaner — like this Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner from Easy-Off — then leave it for about half an hour so it can work its magic. At that point, you should be able to remove loosened sludge with a sponge or cloth. If stains remain after this initial round of cleaning, apply more cleaner and go through the steps again. You can also use a harsh scrubber like a scouring pad to attack any super challenging stains. Don't forget to wash and rinse the sheet pan thoroughly after using oven cleaner to remove any remaining residue.
How oven cleaner works (and why clean sheet pans are crucial)
We consider an oven cleaner one of the essential cleaning products you should have in your kitchen. Its high pH level makes it ideal for breaking down stuck-on food debris, whether it's inside your oven or fouling up your favorite sheet pan. While effective for cleaning, the harshness of oven cleaners means that you must handle these products safely. It's a good idea to wear gloves when using this cleaner to avoid serious skin irritation, and be sure to clean your sheet pans in a well-ventilated area to protect yourself from any potentially harmful fumes.
As for why properly cleaning your sheet pan is so crucial, food debris can create hot spots on the pan, which can lead to uneven heating of whatever you're cooking. From a flavor perspective, lingering food debris can also become rotten over time, which will infuse your carefully prepared recipes with lots of unpleasant and unwanted flavors. That means that using oven cleaner on soiled sheet pans isn't just about preserving your bakeware — it can also play a major role in the quality of your cooking.