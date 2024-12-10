Oven Cleaner Is The Fuss-Free Way To Clean Problematic Sheet Pans

A well-used and well-loved sheet pan is practically guaranteed to become hopelessly soiled with pesky stains. When it does, your first inclination may be to pop the cookware in your trusty dishwasher, but you should steer clear of the convenient appliance in this instance. Dishwashers can potentially ruin baking sheets, but fortunately, there's a common household cleaning product that can safely get the job done: oven cleaner. We've talked about an oven cleaner hack for removing stains from Dutch ovens in the past, and it appears the powerful cleansing agent is just as effective on stained sheet pans, as well.

The process is similar to cleaning an oven: Apply the oven cleaner — like this Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner from Easy-Off — then leave it for about half an hour so it can work its magic. At that point, you should be able to remove loosened sludge with a sponge or cloth. If stains remain after this initial round of cleaning, apply more cleaner and go through the steps again. You can also use a harsh scrubber like a scouring pad to attack any super challenging stains. Don't forget to wash and rinse the sheet pan thoroughly after using oven cleaner to remove any remaining residue.