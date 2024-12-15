Ditch The Taco Seasoning But Keep Mexican Flavors With This Canned Meat
Hands down, one of our favorite days of the week is Taco Tuesday. But what happens when Tuesday rolls around and you realize you're out of your favorite taco seasoning? Sure, you could make your own homemade taco seasoning if you're up for it. If not, why not get creative with a can of chilorio? This canned meat comes fully cooked and seasoned, meaning you only need to reheat it before serving — no raw meat to prep and no spices to measure.
If you've never heard of chilorio, it's undoubtedly one of the top canned foods from Mexican supermarkets that you need to try. Chilorio is a shredded pork dish that hails from the Mexican state of Sinaloa. The pork is slowly boiled until it's so tender that it easily falls apart, giving the meat a similar texture to birria. It's then seasoned with chili peppers, garlic, vinegar, and spices like cumin, coriander, and oregano for a rich, bold flavor.
The thing is, making chilorio from scratch is pretty time-consuming and usually takes a few hours. Fortunately, canned chilorio takes care of all that work for you. One of the varieties of ready-to-eat chilorio that's easiest to find is made by Chata, and it comes in both pouches and cans on Amazon. You can also check your local grocery store's international aisle or a specialty Mexican supermarket.
Canned chilorio comes packed with Mexican flavor
Most taco seasoning recipes call for spices like garlic, cumin, oregano, and chili powder, and McCormick's store-bought taco seasoning includes a similar lineup of spices. Because chilorio's flavor profile is pretty much in the same ballpark, you can sub it out in equal parts for any taco-seasoned meat. For a carnitas-style effect, lightly fry the meat in a skillet to crisp up the edges. The spiced flavor of chilorio makes it perfect for tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, but that's just the beginning.
Chilorio is a versatile ingredient that can fulfill your Mexican food cravings in a variety of dishes, with plenty of room for creativity. Canned chilorio makes an excellent quick-fix filling for empanadas, or you can use it for Mexican-style scrambled eggs. If you need to save even more time in your meal routine, try subbing out the chorizo with chilorio in this Mexican breakfast casserole recipe to keep quick breakfasts on hand throughout the week (it'll also feed a crowd if you have guests for brunch).
Use chilorio as a filling for enchiladas or tamales. You could even spoon it onto a baked potato or over some mac and cheese for a unique twist. The possibilities are endless, so keep a can of chilorio on hand for whenever you want to ditch the taco seasoning.