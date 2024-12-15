Ditch The Taco Seasoning But Keep Mexican Flavors With This Canned Meat

Hands down, one of our favorite days of the week is Taco Tuesday. But what happens when Tuesday rolls around and you realize you're out of your favorite taco seasoning? Sure, you could make your own homemade taco seasoning if you're up for it. If not, why not get creative with a can of chilorio? This canned meat comes fully cooked and seasoned, meaning you only need to reheat it before serving — no raw meat to prep and no spices to measure.

If you've never heard of chilorio, it's undoubtedly one of the top canned foods from Mexican supermarkets that you need to try. Chilorio is a shredded pork dish that hails from the Mexican state of Sinaloa. The pork is slowly boiled until it's so tender that it easily falls apart, giving the meat a similar texture to birria. It's then seasoned with chili peppers, garlic, vinegar, and spices like cumin, coriander, and oregano for a rich, bold flavor.

The thing is, making chilorio from scratch is pretty time-consuming and usually takes a few hours. Fortunately, canned chilorio takes care of all that work for you. One of the varieties of ready-to-eat chilorio that's easiest to find is made by Chata, and it comes in both pouches and cans on Amazon. You can also check your local grocery store's international aisle or a specialty Mexican supermarket.