12 Canned Foods From Mexican Supermarkets You Need To Try
Mexican cuisine is full of vibrant flavors and versatile ingredients, with so many crowd-pleasing, easy-to-make dishes to choose from. Whipping up a Mexican-inspired feast at home is always a great idea, and many of the ingredients required for your favorite tacos, enchiladas, or quesadillas are readily available in handy canned form. And this selection of Mexican canned foods isn't limited to just beans and chiles.
In Mexican supermarkets, you'll find an array of canned goods that go beyond your typical pantry staples. These products are often key components in traditional Mexican cooking, and can allow you to enjoy unique, rich flavors without spending hours in the kitchen. Canned Mexican foods offer incredible versatility, being equally as useful for making quick meals as they are for creating more elaborate dishes. They also provide an opportunity to explore lesser-known delicacies like hearty chilorio and sweet chongos zamoranos. So, whether you're craving a Mexican-inspired classic or looking to experiment with some new ingredients, these canned products promise to make your meals extra special, delivering heaps of flavor whilst cutting down on prep time.
1. Refried beans
A well-known and cherished staple in Mexican cuisine, refried beans have a delicious creamy texture and savory taste. They're typically made from protein-packed pinto beans, which are cooked with onion, garlic, and spices, and mashed down into a thick, flavorful paste. Whilst these will most certainly be available in Mexican supermarkets, you'll likely find them in general grocery stores, too. You can absolutely make your own refried beans at home, but opting for the canned variety is sure to save you on both time and clean-up. After all, cooking dried pinto beans requires lengthy soaking and simmering, whilst canned refried beans can simply be opened up and eaten right away.
Refried beans are a classic accompaniment to many dishes. They can be served as a side as part of a wider Mexican-inspired feast, spread on tortillas before filling tacos and burritos, or used as a base for tostadas. The smooth, hearty texture of the bean mixture makes a comforting addition to any meal, and they can easily be enhanced with toppings like cheese, sour cream, or fresh cilantro for added flavor. Try incorporating them into breakfast dishes like huevos rancheros or use them as a filling for savory quesadillas. With their rich flavor and versatility, these beans definitely deserve a place in your pantry.
2. Huitlacoche
Huitlacoche, often referred to as "Mexican truffle" or "corn smut", is a rather unique Mexican delicacy. This intriguing ingredient is actually a fungus that grows on corn, in the form of grayish, velvety, spongy nuggets. Huitlacoche has a distinct, earthy and smoky flavor profile, and while it might seem like an unfamiliar ingredient to some, its rich, umami taste has made it a sought-after ingredient in Mexican cooking.
Canned huitlacoche is a fantastic introduction to this delicacy, and often far easier to get your hands on than the fresh stuff, since this fungus is particularly seasonal due to its short harvesting window. Pick up a can from a Mexican supermarket, and you'll have a huge variety of options when it comes to incorporating it into your cooking. In Mexico, huitlacoche is often used to add a deeper flavor to sauces and omelets, and quesadillas enhanced with huitlacoche, quesillo cheese, and a spicy salsa are a popular street food dish. The fungus can also be used to fill tamales or tacos, added to soups and stews, or simply sautéed with some spices and aromatics to make a flavorful side dish.
3. Chilorio
Next up is a meaty Mexican delight, originating from the state of Sinaloa, in the North of the country. Chilorio is a spicy shredded pork dish, made by simmering the meat in a rich sauce of dried chiles, spices, and aromatics. This mouth-watering combination is packed with savory deliciousness, with the slow-cooking process allowing the ingredients to meld together wonderfully. The result is a tender, succulent dish with plenty of bold, smoky flavor.
What's more, this dish is easy to enjoy without putting in the time and effort required to cook it from scratch. Opt for canned chilorio, and you'll still get all the authentic flavors of the dish, in convenient ready-to-eat form. You can find it in most Mexican supermarkets, so it's an accessible choice if you're a newbie to the dish.
Chilorio can be used in a wide range of other dishes. It's often spooned into warm tortillas along with salsa, cilantro and cotija cheese for a hearty taco filling, and will also fit perfectly into other Mexican classics such as burritos or enchiladas. Enjoy it alongside some scrambled eggs for a protein-packed breakfast, or build a complete meal by serving the spicy pork alongside some rice and beans.
4. Chongos zamoranos
If you thought Mexican canned foods were for savory cooking only, think again. Chongos zamoranos is a traditional Mexican dessert from the city of Zamora, and it's a delicious sweet treat made from curdled milk, sugar, and cinnamon. Whether made fresh of bought canned, chongos zamoranos offers a unique texture and taste that's creamy and pudding-like.
To make this dessert, the milk is typically combined with a rennet tablet. The rennet contains enzymes which act to coagulate the protein in the milk, forming soft curds. These curds are then simmered with sugar, cinnamon, and sometimes lemon juice until most of the liquid has been evaporated. The result is a comforting treat with a subtle sweetness and moreish spicy flavor.
For a quick and hassle-free dessert, simply open up your can of chongos zamoranos and enjoy it as is. Alternatively, you can pair it with other ingredients. It makes a wonderful topping for ice cream, and it's fantastic served alongside fruits like mango or banana for added freshness. For something a little more indulgent, add a dollop of whipped cream and extra dusting of cinnamon on top, or pour hot coffee liqueur over the chongos zamoranos for a boozy kick.
5. Guava paste
Also sitting in the sweet category, we have guava paste, another popular and versatile Mexican treat that's available in canned form. This dense, sugary paste is made from ripe guavas that are cooked down with sugar and pectin until the mixture forms a thick, jelly-like consistency that requires cutting with a knife. It's wonderfully sweet and fruity, with a distinctive floral flavor that pairs beautifully with both sweet and savory foods.
In Mexican households, guava paste is enjoyed both as a snack and as an element of other desserts. It's typically served with cheese and crackers, with its sweetness balancing the salty, tanginess of cheeses like Manchego, mozzarella, or feta perfectly. Or simply spread the guava paste on toast for a quick pick-me-up. You can also add it to sauces and glazes, to sandwiches as an accompaniment to deli meats, or to stuff cheesy fried empanadas.
When it comes to sweet recipes, there's a whole world of ways to use this fruity treat. Guava paste can be incorporated into pastries, cakes, and puddings, or heated up and swirled into a no-bake cheesecake to add a unique tropical twist. To make a batch of delicious guava bars, create a shortbread base with butter, sugar, and flour, before pressing into a baking pan and adding the guava paste along with a sweet, buttery oat topping. Once baked, the guava will be wonderfully warm and gooey, with a crunchy golden top.
6. Chiles
Chiles are an ingredient we most definitely associate with Mexican cooking, and perhaps one of the most diverse. You'll find a huge range of canned chile products on the shelves in most Mexican supermarkets, from poblanos to serranos, and these fiery peppers are perfect for enhancing so many different recipes.
When choosing which type of canned chiles to add to your dish, consider your desired heat level, color, and flavor. Jalapeños are a great option for adding a fiery kick to everything from salsas to soups, or make some irresistible jalapeño poppers by stuffing the whole canned peppers with bacon and cheese, before coating in batter and breadcrumbs and deep frying until mouth-wateringly crisp.
Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce is another popular canned product, that's amazing for marinating meats, making a spicy dip or enhancing a stew. The adobo sauce alone already packs plenty of tangy, smoky flavor, so can really enhance the overall taste of the dish you're adding it to. Canned diced green chiles are also great for spicing up a chili, or mixing through some scrambled eggs, whilst the sharpness of serranos makes a wonderful addition to a homemade guacamole. So, stock up your pantry with your favorite canned chiles, and you'll always be ready give your dishes a boost of heat and flavor.
7. Tomatillos
Another well-used Mexican staple, tomatillos are small, green fruits with a tart, citrusy flavor. Encased in a paper-like husk, these fruits somewhat resemble green tomatoes, despite actually being more closely related to cherries.
Canned tomatillos typically come whole, with the inedible husks removed, so you can simply drain them and chop or blend them up as you please. They're a key ingredient in many traditional Mexican dishes, particularly salsas and sauces. One of the most popular uses for tomatillos is in salsa verde, a vibrant and tangy green salsa that pairs beautifully with tacos, enchiladas, and grilled meats. The acidic flavors of tomatillos are great for balancing out the richness of other ingredients, for a well-rounded final dish.
Tomatillos can also be used in a variety of other dishes. Blend them into soups or a white chicken chili, where they'll bring a refreshing tanginess. These green fruits also make an excellent base for a savory meat sauce. Simply roast them in the oven with onion, garlic, and chile peppers, blitz everything in a blender with your favorite spices, then use the mixture to coat meats such as chicken or pork before cooking.
8. White hominy
White hominy, also known as "maiz blanco" in Spanish, consists of corn kernels that have been treated with an alkaline solution — typically lime. This process softens the kernels and removes the husks, creating plump, chewy grains with a slightly nutty flavor. Whilst white hominy is also often available to purchase as bags of dried kernels, the canned option is perfect for quickly tossing into both hot and cold dishes after a quick drain and rinse.
One of the most common uses for this ingredient in Mexican cuisine is making pozole, a hearty and comforting meat soup. Pozole typically combines the hominy with pork or chicken, and is seasoned with aromatic spices and chiles. The dish is typically garnished with fresh, crunchy toppings like radishes, lettuce, and lime, for a flavor-packed and satisfying meal.
White hominy does a fantastic job of soaking up its accompanying flavors, and whilst it fits wonderfully into soups and stews, it can also be incorporated into casseroles or stir fries. For something a little more refreshing, combine drained and rinsed hominy with pinto beans and crunchy salad veggies like tomatoes, bell peppers, and red onion, before tossing in a spicy lime and cilantro dressing.
9. Salsa Ranchera
If you're partial to a bold, spicy salsa, but don't fancy spending time on prep, grab a can of salsa ranchera. This fiery blend of tomatoes, chile peppers, onion, and spices is full of authentic Mexican flavors, and amazing for enhancing the savory richness of meats, or simply dunking some tortilla chips into.
There are plenty of creative ways to use this salsa in your cooking, including as a topping, for dipping, and simmering with other ingredients. It's wonderful incorporated into a pan of huevos rancheros, with the tangy tomatoes and heat of the chiles pairing wonderfully with the runny eggs and soft tortillas. You can also use salsa ranchera for topping tacos, fajitas or grilled meats, perhaps alongside a dollop of sour cream for some balancing creaminess. To add some extra spice and depth to enchiladas, switch your usual sauce for this flavorful salsa. It will pair especially well with pork, chicken, or beef.
10. Enchilada sauce
Enchiladas are true family favorite, being easily customizable and simple to make, and the sauce is an essential component of this delicious dish. Enchilada sauce is typically made from tomatoes, chile peppers, aromatics, and spices, which are simmered and blended into a smooth, vibrant red sauce. Simply spread a little canned enchilada sauce onto corn tortillas, top with your fillings of choice, and roll them up. Arrange the rolled tortillas in a baking dish and pour over the remaining sauce, before topping with a generous sprinkle of shredded cheese and baking until wonderfully melty and golden brown.
Whilst making a batch of mouth-watering cheese-topped enchiladas would be a natural choice, there are many other ways to put this tasty sauce to use. Try making a comforting enchilada soup, by combining the canned sauce with vegetable broth, black beans, canned green chiles, shredded chicken, and veggies. Or, create an epic enchilada dip with cream cheese, pepper Jack cheese, and shredded chicken, which get combined with the enchilada sauce and baked until bubbling. For a vegetarian option, whip up some enchilada sauce-infused stuffed peppers. Just stir your canned enchilada sauce into a mixture of sauteed onion, garlic, cooked rice, and black beans, then spoon this filling into halved bell peppers, scatter over some shredded cheese, and bake. This sauce is also fantastic for spicing up pasta dishes, and makes an incredible base for spreading over a pizza crust before adding your favorite toppings.
11. Menudo
There are few dishes as hearty as a steaming bowl of menudo. This Mexican soup is traditionally made with beef tripe (the stomach lining of a cow) and hominy, simmered in a rich beef broth with flavorful herbs and spices like oregano, coriander, and red pepper flakes. In Mexican supermarkets, you'll often find ready-to-eat cans of menudo on the shelf, which if you ask us, sounds a whole lot easier than spending hours over the stovetop.
Before you shut down the idea of eating cow stomach, you can rest assured that its flavor is in fact surprisingly neutral, unlike that of other types of offal. Beef tripe does an excellent job at soaking up the flavors of other spicy, savory, and aromatic ingredients in the soup. Its texture can be described as slightly spongy, and it becomes wonderfully tenderized when slow-simmered in the broth. But if you're still not convinced, you could opt for a can of pozole instead, which incorporates similar ingredients with more familiar pork or chicken.
There are a few delicious ways to jazz up a can of menudo. Try adding some fresh toppings such as sliced red onions, chopped cilantro, sliced jalapeños, or lime wedges. You can also serve the soup with some warm corn tortillas on the side, which are perfect for dipping into that hearty broth.
12. Nopalitos
Nopalitos, or nopales, are a distinctive and nutritious ingredient in Mexican cuisine. These little green slices are actually the pads of the prickly pear cactus, which have a slightly tart flavor and crisp texture. Whilst they can be eaten raw, canned nopalitos are typically cooked and packed in a brine, which is often flavored with onion, chiles, and spices.
Canned nopalitos are ready to use straight from the can after a quick drain and rinse. They can be added to soups and stews, where their fresh texture and flavor complement the rich broth wonderfully, or chopped up and incorporated into spicy salsas. For a quick and easy side dish, sauté canned nopalitos with garlic, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Or, toss them into a salad with avocado, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, and lime juice. A sprinkle of queso fresco makes an excellent topping.
This canned ingredient is full of goodness, too. Nopalitos are rich in antioxidants, which help to protect our cells from free radical damage, and have also been found to have antiviral and neuroprotective properties. One study even linked the consumption of this cactus with a reduction in the severity of hangovers.