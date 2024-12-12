Key Advice To Keep In Mind When Adding Acidic Ingredients To Sandwiches
Constructing the ultimate sandwich requires thoughtfully layering ingredients that pair well together. Whether you're feasting on a BLT, Reuben, muffuletta, Cuban, or Nashville hot chicken sandwich, every element, including the zesty, crunchy toppings and sauces, plays a starring role. However, to prevent your masterpiece from becoming too pungent, it's important to complement the acidic ingredients with sweet, creamy, or savory undertones. The secret lies in finding an equilibrium between bold piquancy and smoother, softer flavors.
In an interview with Mashed, Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, shares valuable insights on achieving this balance: "If you're adding a lot of acidic ingredients [to the sandwich], you'll want to consider adding a bit of sweet notes or creamy elements." This strategy applies to toppings such as sauerkraut, pickles, and kimchi, which bring a natural tartness that may overwhelm the palate if not stabilized.
A Reuben sandwich recipe is a classic example of this philosophy. A hefty scoop of sauerkraut provides a pleasant acidity that supplements the rich Russian dressing, melty cheese, and succulent corned beef. Together, they yield a multi-dimensional experience that curbs the acidity from dominating the sandwich. Meanwhile, in a traditional barbecue brisket sandwich recipe, the smack from the smoky, tangy barbecue sauce is softened by the invigorating coleslaw and sweet Hawaiian bread to form a well-rounded bite.
Acidic and mild sandwich ingredients harmonize with each other
Ji Hye Kim's own handheld creations offer even more lessons. Many fermented foods — kimchi, miso, cheese, yogurt, olives, and sauerkraut — pack a punch on their own. To turn their volume down a notch without losing sight of their iconic character, a mellow component needs to be invited to the party. The chef explains, "When I add kimchi or spicy pickles to my sandwiches, I often balance it out with savory mayo (seaweed crumbles or soy sauce added to mayo) or sweet chili glazes."
These zippy yet humble condiments collaborate with the vivacity of the pickled vegetables while infusing a new depth. You can also seriously upgrade your homemade mayonnaise with ingredients like lemon juice, sriracha, onion, and mustard for that extra oomph it's begging for.
Another foolproof trick Kim swears by is combining fresh vegetables with pickled or fermented ingredients. For instance, she suggests mixing raw cucumbers with spicy kimchi to create a delightful contrast between the crispness and coolness and the sour and spicy flavors. This pairing demonstrates how you can introduce multiple levels of complexity to a sandwich without allowing any single ingredient to take center stage.