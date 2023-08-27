Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Homemade Mayonnaise

When it comes to making homemade mayonnaise, it helps to have a fool-proof recipe to follow. As long as you don't use the wrong kind of oil, you'll be sitting pretty with a jar of your own creation that lets you leave the store-bought stuff on the shelf. While the basics on the ingredient list may guarantee a creamy consistency and fresh flavor, you have plenty of choices if you're looking for something more dazzling than just a run-of-the-mill mayo. Having free rein of your add-ins gives you a world of options that turn up the taste and transform a simple schmear into a spectacular spread.

The relatively neutral base notes of mayonnaise make this deli delight a perfect canvas for decorating with all sorts of exciting extras. Don't make the mistake of thinking you have to be a consummate chef to achieve gourmet greatness with your mayonnaise mix-ins. We've collected a list of simple yet effective ingredients that will help you take your self-made mayo to the next level for sandwiches, salads, casseroles, and dips — any recipe where mayonnaise makes an appearance. Gear up for a selection of herbs, spices, and flavorings that are bound to give your homemade mayonnaise a culinary kickstart.