The Unexpected Ingredient Your Breakfast Sandwich Needs

A bacon and cheese breakfast sandwich is iconic morning fare that can be easily customized. Why not kick things up a notch with innovative ingredients that make your taste buds even happier? Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, spoke with Mashed about the bright complexity kimchi brings to the breakfast table. Kimchi, a versatile medley of fermented vegetables with roots in Korean cuisine, has the power to add dimension to various dishes such as rice bowls, dumplings, ramen, and of course, sandwiches.

Chef Kim emphasizes how kimchi's unique umami nature can revamp the beloved breakfast staple. "Add spicy cucumber kimchi or napa kimchi," Kim suggests. A traditional spicy cucumber kimchi recipe includes sliced cucumbers pickled with vinegar, garlic, sesame oil, gochugaru, and sugar. Meanwhile, an easy homemade napa kimchi recipe includes napa cabbage, garlic, ginger, gochugaru, and scallions. "Kimchi usually contains a bit of anchovy fish sauce, which makes a fantastic pairing with pork," explains Kim. Fish sauce lends a subtle oceanic depth that instantly amplifies the bacon's salty, smoky notes and the cheese's mildness.