The Biggest Raw Milk Recalls In US History

You've probably heard quite a bit about raw milk recently, with proponents claiming that consumption of the unpasteurized dairy item offers substantial nutritional benefits while also helping people overcome allergies and autoimmune conditions. However, an FDA review of existing research suggests that the science contradicting these and other health claims is incredibly strong. And because unpasteurized milk can harbor a multitude of harmful germs, like listeria, E. coli, and salmonella, consuming it can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health issues.

Despite these risks, the sale of raw milk in retail stores is legal in a multitude of states, including Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Washington, Maine, Utah, California, South Carolina, and New Hampshire. In other parts of the country, such as Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Connecticut, consumers can also find such products on store shelves with some restrictions. The raw milk craze shows no signs of slowing, despite the very real evidence of the harm it does. For instance, a paper published in the journal Epidemiology & Infection reported that unpasteurized milk was believed to be behind 675 bouts of illness across 75 outbreaks between 2013 and 2018. Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. We've compiled some of the largest raw milk recalls in American history to highlight the many risks associated with this unproven dietary fad.