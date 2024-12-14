This Is The Only Type Of Cookie Dough You Should Mix By Hand
When it comes to baking, it's crucial to remember that, unlike most cooking, it's more science than art. That goes not just for things like carefully measuring ingredients or cooking at the appropriate temperature but also for the techniques you choose to whip up your favorite items. An excellent example of this is the process of making cookies. In most cases, you'll want to break out your electric mixer. However, there's a notable exception to this rule that all bakers should be aware of: making shortbread cookies or sugar cookies.
We sought further insight on the matter from Hetal Vasavada, author of the cookbooks "Milk and Cardamom" and "Desi Bakes." She is also involved with Challenge for a Cure, which helps organize bake sales devoted to funding pediatric cancer research. Vasavada tells Mashed that hand-mixing works well with these types as well as others where a soft, tender texture isn't a priority. Those who've enjoyed either type are familiar with their denser, crumblier nature.
Beyond these, you should follow the guidance of your recipe. However, she offers an easy-to-remember rule of thumb for those in doubt: "If a recipe calls for creaming butter and sugar together for less than a minute, it should be ok to make by hand using a spoon," she says.
The science of creaming and your cookies
On the flip side, Hetal Vasavada specifically advises against the use of hand mixing for drop cookies or any other variety with a more tender final texture. To understand why, it's important to what's actually happening during creaming. Using an electric mixer to aggressively combine butter and sugar develops a fluffy end result thanks to the air integrated into the mixture from the process, which helps create a lighter cookie. It also ensures the sugar is consistently and evenly distributed throughout the dough.
Those mixing by hand might not have the patience or physical strength to achieve the same results that an appliance can easily and quickly deliver. At the same time, it's crucial that you avoid the mistake people often make when using a stand mixer: overdoing it, which can be equally damaging to your desired texture. So, don't use the wrong mixing method. Remember the advice from the pros, and keep your hand mixing to shortbread or sugar cookies.