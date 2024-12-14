This Is The Only Type Of Cookie Dough You Should Mix By Hand

When it comes to baking, it's crucial to remember that, unlike most cooking, it's more science than art. That goes not just for things like carefully measuring ingredients or cooking at the appropriate temperature but also for the techniques you choose to whip up your favorite items. An excellent example of this is the process of making cookies. In most cases, you'll want to break out your electric mixer. However, there's a notable exception to this rule that all bakers should be aware of: making shortbread cookies or sugar cookies.

We sought further insight on the matter from Hetal Vasavada, author of the cookbooks "Milk and Cardamom" and "Desi Bakes." She is also involved with Challenge for a Cure, which helps organize bake sales devoted to funding pediatric cancer research. Vasavada tells Mashed that hand-mixing works well with these types as well as others where a soft, tender texture isn't a priority. Those who've enjoyed either type are familiar with their denser, crumblier nature.

Beyond these, you should follow the guidance of your recipe. However, she offers an easy-to-remember rule of thumb for those in doubt: "If a recipe calls for creaming butter and sugar together for less than a minute, it should be ok to make by hand using a spoon," she says.