The Expert-Recommended Type Of Bread For The Perfect Club Sandwich
Simple yet satisfying, club sandwiches are a lunchtime staple thanks to the tasty assortment of ingredients and textures. Consisting of turkey or chicken, mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, the heartiness of club sandwiches requires a bread to match — robustly flavored and capable of holding the whole thing together. Unlike conventional sandwiches, the mighty club features an extra slice of bread in the middle, which helps maintain stability. Mashed spoke with Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who was kind enough to share some exclusive insight on the best bread for this popular sandwich.
As explained by Kim, "When it comes to club sandwiches, I am on Team White Bread all the way." However, the chef has a specific white bread recommendation to ensure sandwich perfection. "Milk bread is that white bread that provides all the usual [that] white bread offers, but with even more lightness," says the James Beard Foundation semifinalist, highlighting the Japanese white bread best known for its dreamy texture, which can be described as soft and airy. While Kim states that you can find this bread at your local Asian bakery, you can also try our milk bread recipe if you're feeling adventurous.
Why does milk bread work in club sandwiches (and what makes it so special)?
Ji Hye Kim notes that white bread is a common selection when making club sandwiches because it's "unintrusive enough to let the club sandwich fillings shine, never too sturdy or heavy to set the sandwich off balance." As for milk bread, the chef prefers it because of its texture. "Club sandwiches have that third slice of bread in there, so you want something light and fluffy, not hearty and heavy," Kim explains. There are lots of fun ways to upgrade classic sandwiches, such as using more flavorful seasoning in egg salad or replacing the P in a PB&J with A (almond butter, that is). With classic club sandwiches, making a less common bread selection can have a wonderful impact on the flavor and texture.
Milk bread is a perfect swap thanks to its delicately sweet flavor and amazingly light texture. The secret behind milk bread's massive appeal is tangzhong, a flour paste that prevents the starch in the recipe from drying out, which helps the bread achieve peak fluffiness. Milk bread also deviates from other yeasted bread recipes in that it uses eggs, which creates a more robust flavor. Club sandwiches are pretty satisfying on their own, but Kim shows that a seemingly simple bread swap can make them even better.