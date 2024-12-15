The Expert-Recommended Type Of Bread For The Perfect Club Sandwich

Simple yet satisfying, club sandwiches are a lunchtime staple thanks to the tasty assortment of ingredients and textures. Consisting of turkey or chicken, mayonnaise, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, the heartiness of club sandwiches requires a bread to match — robustly flavored and capable of holding the whole thing together. Unlike conventional sandwiches, the mighty club features an extra slice of bread in the middle, which helps maintain stability. Mashed spoke with Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who was kind enough to share some exclusive insight on the best bread for this popular sandwich.

As explained by Kim, "When it comes to club sandwiches, I am on Team White Bread all the way." However, the chef has a specific white bread recommendation to ensure sandwich perfection. "Milk bread is that white bread that provides all the usual [that] white bread offers, but with even more lightness," says the James Beard Foundation semifinalist, highlighting the Japanese white bread best known for its dreamy texture, which can be described as soft and airy. While Kim states that you can find this bread at your local Asian bakery, you can also try our milk bread recipe if you're feeling adventurous.