The Biggest Food Recalls In Johnsonville History

Johnsonville is a classic All-American brand known for its succulent sausages. Starting as a humble family-owned butcher shop in 1945, the brand has worked long and hard to not only call itself "most popular brand of sausage in the United States," but to be available in 45 countries internationally. It has definitely become one of the most popular and highest ranked sausages. The brand prides itself on remaining family-owned all of these years later despite the massive operation it has grown into.

Advertisement

Johnsonville is raking in massive cash making more than $ 1 billion in annual revenue. It's popularity landed Johnsonville brats on the McDonald's menu in Wisonsin. In 2024 Johnsonville acquired another Wisconsin sausage and hot dog manufacturer, Salm Brothers, increasing the brand's output and further cementing its success. Although the brand prides itself on quality and integrity, it's not immune from slip ups. Johnsonville has issued a considerable number of recalls in the last decade or so and they may not be what you expect. When you hear about big meat recalls, you may think of listeria and salmonella, but when it comes to Johnsonville products, a different theme emerges.