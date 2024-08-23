The Biggest Meat Recalls In US History

If it seems as if we've had more big meat recalls in the past few decades in the U.S., it's because we have. Most of our big recalls have been related to E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria outbreaks that resulted in illnesses and even occasional (though thankfully rare) deaths. However, there have been a few recalls related to other things including possible foreign objects discovered in food, faulty packaging, and the potential that meat from sick animals was mixed with meat from well ones.

The meat recalls on our list start at 2 million pounds of meat and only get larger from there. The largest meat recall in U.S. history so far was nearly four times as big. The good news is that some of the earlier large recalls helped to pave the way for the current food safety regulations that we rely on to keep us safe and prevent more large-scale recalls than we already have.