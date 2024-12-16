Jeff Mauro's Dairy Triple-Threat For The Best Mashed Potatoes Ever

A classic side dish, mashed potatoes can grace the dinner table on a regular weekday, be made in large batches for holiday parties or potlucks, or even come gussied up at a Michelin-starred steakhouse. Yet, as simple as they seem, they can be a little tricky to get just right.

Recently, we spoke with chef Jeff Mauro of Mauro Provisions at the New York City Wine & Food Festival and asked him about how he prepares his mashed potatoes. Mauro uses a trifecta of creamy dairy products to take his taters over the top. "I make my mom's famous mashed potatoes every year, which is stuffed with butter, cream, and cream cheese," he shares.

Most traditional mashed potato recipes call for three simple ingredients: potatoes, butter, and milk. However, one of the mashed potato secrets you need to know (and chef Mauro confirms) is that incorporating cream will ensure they are as luscious as they deserve to be. And adding cream cheese to the mix will give your potatoes an even creamier, denser texture with a touch of tangy flavor.