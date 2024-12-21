5 Grocery Stores Are In For Big Changes In 2025

In December 2024, the CEO of Walmart — the biggest grocery chain in the U.S. and the world's largest retailer — made headlines when he said at a conference that he didn't expect food inflation to ease much in the short term. At least through early 2025, shoppers could expect to see continued high prices on staples like eggs and dairy.

High prices have been the top grocery story of the past couple years, hitting customers everywhere, with inflation even cited as an important factor in the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. (If you're curious, here are the items that grocers mark up the most.) But sticker shock isn't the only important grocery news coming out right now. This is a dynamic time for the country's major supermarket companies, which are trying to make their way through a new world characterized by artificial intelligence and other digital technologies, the rise in home delivery, evolving consumer demands, and concerns over a warming world.

That means big changes are in store for some major grocers in 2025. Amazon, now a major player in the field, will continue to consolidate various corners of its business, from Amazon Fresh to Whole Foods, into a seamlessly integrated delivery operation — or, at least, that's the promise. Chains like Meijer and Aldi are growing both their brick-and-mortar and delivery footprints. And a potential merger between Kroger and Albertsons could spell out a seismic shift in the industry. Here's what to expect from grocery chains in 2025 (and what these changes might mean for you).

