Yes, There Is An Ideal Bread To Use For The Perfect Philly Cheesesteak

The humble origins of Philly cheesesteaks were made possible by a hot dog cart owner in the '30s, who one day desired to break away from his usual lunch routine of, you guessed it, hot dogs. We've been benefiting from his culinary ingenuity ever since, as cheesesteaks remain beloved in Philadelphia and beyond nearly a century later. These days, it's easier than ever to whip up a Philly cheesesteak recipe at home, and making your own sandwich means that you get to choose the specific type of bread. Bread selection can make or break a Philly cheesesteak, so Mashed consulted with Carolyn Wyman, author of "The Great Philly Cheesesteak Book," to get her exclusive thoughts on the best bread option for this iconic sandwich.

Advertisement

According to the author, "A cheesesteak should be made with a 10 to 12 inch long, freshly baked Italian hoagie roll," as this bread has the essential characteristics to complement the ingredients. Wyman further states that the best hoagie roll will be "soft on the inside but has enough crusty heft on the out to stand up to the juiciness of the meat and melted cheese." Along with its pleasing textures, Wyman's bread recommendation is also substantial enough to provide a solid foundation for your sandwich.