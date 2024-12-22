The Absolute Best Cheese For Your Philly Cheesesteak, According To A Pro
When it comes to crafting a perfect Philly cheesesteak, the cheese selection is critical. We've seen cheesesteaks with all sorts of cheese varieties, from provolone to cheddar to mozzarella. So Mashed consulted with Philly native Carolyn Wyman, author of "The Great Philly Cheesesteak Book," to find out her expert opinion on the best cheese for a Philly cheesesteak — and there are a few options.
"Good choices for cheesesteak cheeses include American, Cooper sharp (made with aged cheddar) or mozzarella slices, or Cheez Whiz or melted white American sauce," Wyman shared. "All are mild with good meltability. Because the cheese is added right at the end of the cooking process, it's important that the cheese melts quickly and easily."
If we go back to the humble Italian-American origins of Philly cheesesteaks, you may be surprised that the first version didn't even come with cheese. It didn't make an appearance on the iconic Pat's King of Steaks sandwich until about 20 years after its creation. At Pat's, it all started with Cheez Whiz. This processed cheese is more of a sauce, so it pours easily over the sandwich. Others say the first cheese on the cheesesteak was actually provolone, added to the sandwich at another restaurant, but it was overtaken in popularity by Cheez Whiz in the 1950s because it was gooey and coated the toppings better.
A good Philly cheesesteak needs balance
Carolyn Wyman also explained, "Keeping all four of a cheesesteak's main ingredients — meat, bread, cheese, and onion — in equal balance is key to creating that distinctive cheesesteak flavor." Each component has a part to play — the savory steak is the foundation, while the soft roll soaks up the juices. Cheese adds a creamy richness that coats the meat and onions, the latter of which also add a hint of sweetness. The gooier the cheese, the better it can get into those nooks and crannies.
Most Philly cheesesteak connoisseurs seem to agree with Wyman's selection. Still, we can't forget about provolone, which is a standard choice in nearly every popular Philly cheesesteak joint. In a Reddit poll about the best cheese for a cheesesteak, provolone came out on top, with American, Cooper sharp, and Cheez Whiz following, respectively. (If you want something out-of-the-box, burrata is a soft cheese that's perfect for steak sandwiches — but don't expect to find this on Philly menus.)
Each of these cheeses brings something unique to the table, from the nostalgia of Cheez Whiz to the creamy sharpness of Cooper cheese. No matter which one you choose, the key is meltability and subtlety. Wyman pointed out that strong or super distinct cheeses, like pungent camembert, aren't ideal because they can dominate the cheesesteak's overall flavor profile.