The Absolute Best Cheese For Your Philly Cheesesteak, According To A Pro

When it comes to crafting a perfect Philly cheesesteak, the cheese selection is critical. We've seen cheesesteaks with all sorts of cheese varieties, from provolone to cheddar to mozzarella. So Mashed consulted with Philly native Carolyn Wyman, author of "The Great Philly Cheesesteak Book," to find out her expert opinion on the best cheese for a Philly cheesesteak — and there are a few options.

"Good choices for cheesesteak cheeses include American, Cooper sharp (made with aged cheddar) or mozzarella slices, or Cheez Whiz or melted white American sauce," Wyman shared. "All are mild with good meltability. Because the cheese is added right at the end of the cooking process, it's important that the cheese melts quickly and easily."

If we go back to the humble Italian-American origins of Philly cheesesteaks, you may be surprised that the first version didn't even come with cheese. It didn't make an appearance on the iconic Pat's King of Steaks sandwich until about 20 years after its creation. At Pat's, it all started with Cheez Whiz. This processed cheese is more of a sauce, so it pours easily over the sandwich. Others say the first cheese on the cheesesteak was actually provolone, added to the sandwich at another restaurant, but it was overtaken in popularity by Cheez Whiz in the 1950s because it was gooey and coated the toppings better.

