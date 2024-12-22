At-Home Mango Citrus Acai Bowl Recipe
A colorful and nutritious treat that you'd perhaps associate with leisurely breakfasts enjoyed on a beachside vacation, açaí bowls are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and bright, fruity flavors. But, to experience the deliciousness of this mango citrus açaí bowl, there's no need to step outside your home. This recipe from recipe developer Catherine Brookes is quick and simple enough to whip up in your own kitchen while being irresistibly tasty and easily customizable.
This recipe combines the deep, berry-rich flavor of açaí powder with the sweetness of frozen mango and berries, and it's enhanced by the creamy texture of a frozen banana. A splash of orange juice adds some citrusy goodness into the mix, and everything is blended together to create a thick, smoothie-like base. Once the vibrant açaí base is scooped into bowls, it can be topped with a mix of fresh mango and citrus fruits for even more juiciness and color. A final sprinkle of desiccated coconut continues the tropical theme while adding texture and sustenance to the bowl. Whether you're enjoying it as breakfast, snack, or dessert, this recipe will certainly leave you feeling refreshed and nourished.
What ingredients will I need to make this at-home mango citrus açaí bowl?
To make the smoothie bowl base, you'll combine açaí powder, frozen mango, frozen mixed berries, frozen banana, and orange juice. Then, for the toppings, there's fresh mango, red grapefruit, orange, and desiccated coconut.
Step 1: Add the açaí ingredients to a food processor
Add the açaí powder, frozen mango, frozen mixed berries, frozen banana, and orange juice to the bowl of a food processor.
Step 2: Blend
Blitz until smooth.
Step 3: Add to bowls
Transfer to two serving bowls.
Step 4: Add the fresh fruit and coconut, and serve
Top with the fresh mango, grapefruit, orange, and desiccated coconut, and serve.
An açaí bowl is a delicious and nutritious way to start your day. Making a tropical-inspired one at home is an easy, 10-minute task with this recipe.
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons açaí powder
- ¾ cup frozen mango
- ¾ cup frozen mixed berries
- 1 frozen banana
- ½ cup orange juice
- ½ cup diced fresh mango
- ½ cup diced red grapefruit
- ½ cup diced fresh orange
- 2 tablespoons desiccated coconut
What are some other toppings I could add to this açaí bowl?
The fresh and zingy toppings of mango, orange, and grapefruit work beautifully on this breakfast bowl, but these are super easy to switch up or add to depending on your mood or what you have on hand. Some other potential fruity additions include sliced strawberries, kiwi, blueberries, or pineapple. Something with a little tartness, such as raspberries or polyphenol-packed pomegranate seeds, can make a wonderful contrast to the sweet mango and banana base.
To introduce some crunchy texture to the açaí bowl, try adding granola, chopped nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, or cashews, or seeds, such as flax, chia, hemp, pumpkin, or sunflower. These will also add extra fiber and healthy fats. If you're in the mood for something more decadent, sprinkle on mini chocolate chips, a drizzle of honey or maple syrup, a swirl of nut butter, or even a dollop of Nutella. Larger toasted coconut flakes or cacao nibs can work well here, too.
What nutritional benefits does this açaí bowl offer?
This açaí bowl is an undeniably delicious meal, but it's also full of goodness. The range of nutrients it offers makes it a wholesome choice to fuel your day. First up, we have açaí powder, which is hailed as a superfood for its high levels of antioxidants. These help our bodies to combat oxidative stress and protect cells from damage. It also reduces the risk of developing certain types of cancers and diseases. The mixed berries and other fruits in the smoothie blend and topping all contribute their own antioxidant boost. The citrus components (fresh orange, orange juice, and grapefruit) are loaded with vitamin C, a nutrient that's key maintaining a strong immune system. Plus, these juicy ingredients provide plenty of refreshing hydration to the bowl.
Bananas and mango have a natural sweetness, and they're also excellent sources of energy because they contain healthy carbohydrates that keep you feeling fueled. The fiber from these fruits can also aid digestion, improve the levels of good bacteria in our guts, and help you stay full for longer. Desiccated coconut adds a dose of healthy fats, which can support the maintenance of stable blood sugar levels.