At-Home Mango Citrus Acai Bowl Recipe

A colorful and nutritious treat that you'd perhaps associate with leisurely breakfasts enjoyed on a beachside vacation, açaí bowls are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and bright, fruity flavors. But, to experience the deliciousness of this mango citrus açaí bowl, there's no need to step outside your home. This recipe from recipe developer Catherine Brookes is quick and simple enough to whip up in your own kitchen while being irresistibly tasty and easily customizable.

This recipe combines the deep, berry-rich flavor of açaí powder with the sweetness of frozen mango and berries, and it's enhanced by the creamy texture of a frozen banana. A splash of orange juice adds some citrusy goodness into the mix, and everything is blended together to create a thick, smoothie-like base. Once the vibrant açaí base is scooped into bowls, it can be topped with a mix of fresh mango and citrus fruits for even more juiciness and color. A final sprinkle of desiccated coconut continues the tropical theme while adding texture and sustenance to the bowl. Whether you're enjoying it as breakfast, snack, or dessert, this recipe will certainly leave you feeling refreshed and nourished.

