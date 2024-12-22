Who Is Julia Collin Davison's Husband, Ian?
She's a Culinary Institute of America graduate, an Augie Award recipient, a cookbook contributor, the beloved television host of America's Test Kitchen and Julia At Home, as well as a cast member of Cook's Country. We're talking about Julia Collin Davison, of course, the accomplished and effortlessly-likeable celebrity chef whose easy personality and sense of humor has captured the hearts of watchers everywhere. Whether she's testing out an appliance, whipping up a trending recipe, or experimenting with an innovative cooking technique, there's no doubt that her work has served to educate and inspire home cooks across the nation.
But behind many a successful chef is a partner supporting them in their endeavors every step of the way. In the case of Julia, that partner is her husband, Ian. Though his wife's champion through and through, Ian Davison has managed to maintain a relatively low profile despite his wife's career in the spotlight — and we took to social media to answer the question that so many members of Julia's fan base are asking themselves. Who is Julia Collin Davison's husband, Ian?
He's been married to Julia for over 20 years
While marriages exposed to the public eye tend to harbor an unfortunate reputation for being short-lived, this stereotypical reality does not apply to television host Julia Collin Davison and her husband, Ian Davison. On June 1, 2022, the America's Test Kitchen star posted an endearing photo to her official Instagram account proving that she and her hubby are in it for the long haul — and have over 20 years of marriage under their belts already.
The post featured a young Julia holding a bouquet, beaming in a wedding dress as she stood beside her groom, a younger Ian, who sported a tux, a proud smile, and a slightly fuller head of dark hair. "19 Years," reads the caption alongside a simple, yet telling, smiley face. Just over two years later in 2024, this should put the total year count for the couple at a whopping 21 years. The two share one daughter together, named Marta.
He's a United States Navy veteran
The United States Navy is approximately 347,000 sailors strong as of 2024. At one point, Julia Collin Davison's husband, Ian, was one of the dedicated servicemen serving in the United States' third largest military force. Though the details surrounding his service, such as years active, rank, deployments, or duration remain elusive, Julia informed the public of her husband's military background via a humorous Facebook update in 2017.
"I tried to order a new US Navy sweatshirt for my husband for Christmas. (He still wears his original one back from when he was active)," shared Julia, alongside a photo of a gray U.S. Army shirt. "But this arrived instead! We had a good laugh:) Very proud to have several Army men in the family, but can't make a Navy man wear an Army shirt." This, of course, references the well-established rivalry between the two branches stemming from their college football teams. We have to thank Ian for his service ... as well as extend our heartfelt wish that he got his hands on a new Navy sweatshirt, after all.
He's a New England native
New England is the Northeastern region of the U.S. that encompasses the six states of Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Those who call the various towns and cities in this historic region home have a unique experience, being in close proximity to some of the nation's earliest and most important sites. And Ian Davison, husband of Julia Collin Davison, was reportedly brought up right alongside some of America's most important Revolutionary landmarks, such as the Bunker Hill Monument or the Freedom Trail.
According to information listed on Ian Davison's Facebook profile, he is originally from Needham, Massachusetts — a mid-sized suburb of Boston. He attended and presumably graduated from the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, a high school that is part of the Cambridge Public School District. Whether or not this relative regional proximity to Julia's own colonial home state of New York had anything to do with the couple's eventual meeting, we can only speculate.
He's an avid fly fisherman
Though Ian Davison has kept a low profile over the years despite his wife's public career as a television cooking star, there are a few things that can be gleaned from his limited social media presence. One of these is his obvious love for fly fishing — a specific type of fishing that utilizes false, man-made "flies" fashioned out of feathers, fur, and other materials to capture fish.
"This guy has Flies on the brain," joked Julia Collin Davison in a Facebook post that featured her husband at the counter, using a fly-tying kit to create his own artificial bait. Ian's online accounts showcase various photos of him proudly holding up an array of impressive catches — and it appears he uses his passion and talents professionally, as well. Ian is listed as a professional fishmonger in Julia's bio with the Culinary Institute of America, and his own Facebook profile declares him a former employee of Constitution Seafoods. Whether or not he has switched companies, or currently fishes for pleasure only, is unknown.
He's an alleged chef himself
They say opposites attract, but let's be honest: Things are often much easier when spouses have at least a few established, similar interests. In the case of Julia Collin Davison and Ian Davison, this interest appears to be, surprisingly or not, cooking. Julia's official bio with the Culinary Institute of America introduces Ian as a fishmonger, as well as a chef — and evidence of Ian's activity in the kitchen is present on both his and his wife's online profiles.
However, what isn't clear is to what extent Ian Davison has been classically trained, or if he uses his skills in a professional setting — such as working as a chef at a restaurant. Still, whether or not he might be considered a professional or amateur chef, it appears that Ian spends copious amounts of time chopping onions, crafting cakes, and frying up homemade potato chips with his wife and daughter in their kitchen at home — time well spent, as far as we're concerned.
He's a welder and custom fabricator
Welding is the technique of joining together pieces of material, often metal, using heat or pressure. Coincidentally, many experienced welders are also skilled in the area of custom fabrication, the process of creating individualized or specialized products from the ground up to meet customer's unique needs. Julia Collin Davison's husband, Ian, is a self-professed welder with an apparent skill for the more advanced, refined technique of custom fabrication — even to the point of having his own business.
Ian Davison, who goes by the name @Sgt_Schmaltz on Instagram, refers to himself as both a welder and fabricator in his bio. This is obvious when one takes a look at his brother page on the social media platform, a business account called @lostsquirrelstudio, that features a peek into some of his designs. Many of these creations center around fishing — such as custom poles or filet knives with which to clean catches. Ian reportedly works with a wide range of materials, including metal, wood, and fiberglass.
He's a self-professed pickleball enthusiast
Pickleball is a paddle sport loosely resembling tennis that originated in Seattle, Washington, in the 1960s. Despite its relatively recent beginnings, the sport has taken America by storm, becoming the popular subject of both intramural leagues and professional sports teams alike. And the next time you pass by a group of passionate pickleball enthusiasts smacking a yellow ball about on a netted court, don't be surprised if you see Julia Collin Davison's husband Ian playing among them.
On his Instagram and Threads account bios, Ian professes himself as being "pickleball obsessed." Whether this means that he himself is a weekend dabbler getting in his steps, a player in a local league, or simply watches others compete, we can't be sure. However, if one takes the word "obsessed" literally in this instance, it's reasonable to assume that Davison spends time doing all three. Go, Ian.
He has a soft spot for Paris
Everyone has an international city and landmarks they idolize. Maybe it's the Cathedral of Barcelona in Spain you fancy, or the Tower Bridge in London that calls to you from across the sea. For Ian Davison and his wife, television star Julia Collin Davison, it appears the city on the other side of the world that delights their senses is none other than the City of Light — otherwise known as Paris, France.
From the Louvre Museum to the sparkling Eiffel Tower and beyond, Ian and Julia had a smile-inducing adventure to Paris in 2022 — and excerpts outlining their adventures sprinkle both of their social media pages. "Not Texas..." joked Julia on an Instagram post, featuring herself and Ian standing beside the quintessential Seine River, with the picturesque Eiffel Tower as their backdrop. Even Ian, who uses social media more sparingly, considered Paris worth a post when he uploaded a cheeky photo of the Mona Lisa sporting a playful mustache on a sign outside the Louvre. It's unclear whether business or pleasure brought them to France, but it is clear by the honesty of both their smiles that it was an unforgettable trip.
The outdoors is his happy place
Despite Ian Davison's low-key online presence, it doesn't take a super-sleuth to deduce one thing: Julia Collin Davison's husband is in his element when he's outside. Whether it be a shot of a sparkling lake during a scenic fishing trip, a fiery orange sunset, a white sandy beach, or a freshly-bloomed flower, Ian clearly finds fulfillment in experiencing and capturing the beauty of the great outdoors.
But it isn't just epic scenes or grand adventures in the woods that appear to fill his heart with happiness. Simpler photos littering both Ian and his wife's pages suggest that enjoying nature alongside his family in the comforts of their own property brings ample joy, as well. Whether it be a shot of the family dog peeking out from underneath Ian's muddied Jeep, fallen rainbow fall leaves in the yard, or garden-party appetizers resting on the back porch table on a beautiful summer day, the outside appears to a be a major place of connection for Ian and the rest of the Davison family.
He supports his wife Julia in all things
Though there are countless professional benefits to the spotlight, it's an unfortunate reality that the status of celebrity can sometimes wreak havoc on personal lives — most namely, marriages. But when it comes to Julia Collin Davison and her husband, we see a longevity so rarely seen in the case of celebrity couples — and we speculate that this, in part, can be attributed to Ian's obvious support of his wife's very public career.
From the numerous posts proudly highlighting Julia working her magic in the family kitchen to a silly video of him waving through the window during filming, Ian Davison exudes a sunny attitude and a refreshing support in regard to Julia's involvement on America's Test Kitchen and beyond. But that's not all that Ian does right — the man appears to support his wife not only in her career, but in her hobbies, as well. "Say hello to my new ride," wrote Julia on a Facebook post from 2020, featuring a photo of a shiny new bike gifted to her by her husband. "Thank you @sgt_schmaltz:)." All in all, Julia and Ian's marriage looks a whole lot like a happily ever after, complete with a chef's kiss. We wish the happy couple many more trips around the sun.