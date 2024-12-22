She's a Culinary Institute of America graduate, an Augie Award recipient, a cookbook contributor, the beloved television host of America's Test Kitchen and Julia At Home, as well as a cast member of Cook's Country. We're talking about Julia Collin Davison, of course, the accomplished and effortlessly-likeable celebrity chef whose easy personality and sense of humor has captured the hearts of watchers everywhere. Whether she's testing out an appliance, whipping up a trending recipe, or experimenting with an innovative cooking technique, there's no doubt that her work has served to educate and inspire home cooks across the nation.

But behind many a successful chef is a partner supporting them in their endeavors every step of the way. In the case of Julia, that partner is her husband, Ian. Though his wife's champion through and through, Ian Davison has managed to maintain a relatively low profile despite his wife's career in the spotlight — and we took to social media to answer the question that so many members of Julia's fan base are asking themselves. Who is Julia Collin Davison's husband, Ian?