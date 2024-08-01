12 Facts About America's Test Kitchen Host Julia Collin Davison

Julia Collin Davison has been working in food TV for over 20 years on popular shows like "America's Test Kitchen" and "Cook's Country," both on PBS. Having worked on the shows for so long, fans find comfort in seeing her grace their television screen every week. People have been particularly drawn to Davison's ability to be her true, food-loving self on camera – without forcing a TV personality facade.

Her success in the food television industry continued in November of 2021 when she got her own show, "Julia At Home". The show, as the name insinuates, is filmed in her home. Viewers love the intimacy of seeing a professional chef cooking in their own home and appreciate Davison's ability to educate the audience in a confident and kind way.

If you aren't familiar with "America's Test Kitchen" (ATK) or "Cook's Country," the purpose is to help viewers at home learn recipes that are achievable to create in a standard kitchen. "ATK" has a team of cooks who test recipes and find the best way to execute them. The show shares cooking tips and detailed instructions, leaving the audience feeling empowered to make the meal themselves. "Cook's Country" is very similar, however it focuses more on home-style recipes.

Davison is a host on both shows and after decades of experience, she has endless knowledge and expertise to share with the viewers. If you're a fan of Davison, or any of her shows, you'll want to read on to find more about this cooking queen.