11 Holiday Cookies No One Wants To See On The Dessert Table

Some people just want to watch the world burn, and placing these tasteless sugar bombs on the holiday dessert table is the sweetest way to do so. The only people who reach for the frosting topped blocks of flour that are Lofthouse cookies are children itching for their next sugar fix. The resulting onslaught of icing fueled mayhem may be fun to watch, but the cleanup is something else entirely. Watch as all the adults look on in horror as frosting faced fiends tear through not only their presents, but half of Aunt Linda's meticulously placed Hobby Lobby decor as well.

Okay, so a Lofthouse cookie isn't actually going to be the downfall of Christmas dinner. However, these cookies are deceptively awful and will ruin the night of anyone who puts them in their mouth. The combination of ultra rich topping and crumbly flour cookie base is too much for a lot of people and proves to be a divisive mix. People on Reddit agree, and there doesn't appear to be a conclusive decision on whether these cookies taste horrible or are too good. These conflicting feelings are a 2 a.m. dilemma — not at all appropriate for holidays with the in-laws or swarms of cousins twice removed.

Looking for a happier alternative to these cookies? Bake some simple sugar cookies instead (it's not that hard with our easy cut out sugar cookie recipe) and slap some icing on those bad boys.