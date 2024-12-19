Willie Nelson Eats The Same Thing For Breakfast Every Day
Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, and if you've ever wondered what country music legend Willie Nelson eats when he gets the morning munchies, it turns out that he's a creature of habit. In an interview with Southern Living posted on YouTube, Nelson revealed that his daily diet is pretty routine, and he starts each morning with the same breakfast. "If you want to know the truth, about all I eat is oatmeal in the morning," Nelson said.
The musician is also a fan of two other breakfast staples, bacon and eggs, but he embraces the breakfast-for-dinner concept by eating them in the evening. As for how he likes his eggs, Nelson added, "I don't think you could fix them any way where I wouldn't like them. But soft scrambled, scrambled is good." In a 2023 interview with E! News, Nelson admitted that he doesn't really eat a lot, but the foods he does list as some of his regular favorites are mostly considered breakfast foods, like toast, waffles, and eggs.
While Nelson hasn't shared how he likes his oatmeal prepared, we wouldn't be too surprised if it occasionally comes with a little touch of THC. Nelson and his wife, Annie D'Angelo, have released a cookbook chock-full of edibles called "Willie and Annie Nelson's Cannabis Cookbook: Mouthwatering Recipes and the High-Flying Stories Behind Them."
Willie Nelson watches his diet
Willie Nelson said in his Southern Living interview that he tries to eat "sensible" food, and he's been open in the past about how he's changed his eating habits as he's gotten older (Nelson turned 91 years old in 2024). "I used to eat chicken-fried steaks and enchiladas and all that good stuff. Now I have to watch it," Nelson told The New Yorker in 2024.
Nelson may be watching what he eats in his twilight years, but simplicity and habit are a big part of his routine. In the New Yorker interview, Nelson's wife, Annie D'Angelo, revealed that he really only eats certain foods.
In the opening of his cannabis cookbook, Nelson stresses that he believes in "eating well," clarifying that he means choosing healthy foods that are natural, nutritious, and haven't been "tainted with chemicals." Oatmeal certainly falls into this category. It's a whole grain full of minerals and vitamins. Nelson's daily breakfast choice is also high in fiber and a good source of protein (in addition to the protein shakes he enjoys throughout the day). Oatmeal is also naturally gluten-free, which seems to be a preference for Nelson since he also enjoys gluten-free waffles.
Ina Garten also loves oatmeal for breakfast
Oatmeal has lots of famous fans, including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Aniston, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. In fact, celebrity chef Ina Garten has called oatmeal one of her favorite foods on multiple occasions, and she even revealed to Bon Appétit in 2017 that for 10 years, she had a bowl of McCann's quick-cooking Irish oatmeal with a cup of coffee every single morning.
We're going to guess that Garten may not be adding cannabutter to her daily oats, but she does agree that you should always add salt to oatmeal — and lots of it. Salt enhances food's flavor, so adding it to oatmeal brings out more of the oats' earthy, nutty notes. Sometimes she'll top the finished oats with butter and maple syrup, and for her "Sunday morning oatmeal," as seen on Food Network's Instagram, Garten adds lots of fruit like banana slices, golden raisins, and dried cherries.
It may seem like eating the same breakfast every day might get old for some people, but we'd have to agree that oatmeal is a pretty solid way to start the morning. It's hearty, nutritious, and versatile enough for getting creative day after day with all sorts of toppings, from brown sugar and cinnamon to fresh fruits or nuts. If you're looking for ideas, here are some simple ways to make oatmeal taste better.