Willie Nelson Eats The Same Thing For Breakfast Every Day

Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, and if you've ever wondered what country music legend Willie Nelson eats when he gets the morning munchies, it turns out that he's a creature of habit. In an interview with Southern Living posted on YouTube, Nelson revealed that his daily diet is pretty routine, and he starts each morning with the same breakfast. "If you want to know the truth, about all I eat is oatmeal in the morning," Nelson said.

Advertisement

The musician is also a fan of two other breakfast staples, bacon and eggs, but he embraces the breakfast-for-dinner concept by eating them in the evening. As for how he likes his eggs, Nelson added, "I don't think you could fix them any way where I wouldn't like them. But soft scrambled, scrambled is good." In a 2023 interview with E! News, Nelson admitted that he doesn't really eat a lot, but the foods he does list as some of his regular favorites are mostly considered breakfast foods, like toast, waffles, and eggs.

While Nelson hasn't shared how he likes his oatmeal prepared, we wouldn't be too surprised if it occasionally comes with a little touch of THC. Nelson and his wife, Annie D'Angelo, have released a cookbook chock-full of edibles called "Willie and Annie Nelson's Cannabis Cookbook: Mouthwatering Recipes and the High-Flying Stories Behind Them."

Advertisement