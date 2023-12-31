Easy Gluten-Free Waffles Recipe
When it comes to enjoying delicious breakfasts, being gluten-free doesn't have to mean missing out. Whether you're navigating dietary restrictions or just seeking a tasty morning treat, these gluten-free waffles by recipe developer Catherine Brookes are a game-changer. Cracking the secret code to gluten-free waffle success, this recipe certainly rivals its traditional counterpart. They're light and fluffy in the middle and slightly crisp and perfectly golden on the outside. A carefully crafted blend of simple ingredients, the batter can be whipped up in just 10 minutes before it's ready to pop in the waffle maker.
For breakfast or brunching, these gluten-free wonders make for a delicious canvas ready to be adorned with your favorite toppings. Whether you're a classic maple syrup enthusiast or prefer adding savory toppings, this easy waffle recipe is easy to cater to your taste buds — so crack out the waffle maker and have some fun with this tasty recipe.
Gather the ingredients for these easy gluten-free waffles
Along will some gluten-free all purpose flour, you'll need a handful of pantry ingredients to make these delicious waffles. That's baking powder, baking soda, salt, eggs, milk, sugar, vegetable oil and vanilla extract.
Step 1: Mix the dry ingredients
Add the gluten-free flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.
Step 2: Mix the wet ingredients
In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract.
Step 3: Combine wet and dry ingredients
Add the dry ingredient mixture to the bowl with the wet ingredients and whisk until combined.
Step 4: Preheat waffle maker
Preheat the waffle maker and brush with a little oil.
Step 5: Add waffle batter
Spoon the waffle batter into the waffle maker and spread out in an even layer.
Step 6: Cook the waffles
Close the lid and cook until browned, about 5 minutes. Repeat the process to cook all 5 waffles.
Step 7: Add toppings and serve
Serve with your favorite toppings such as maple syrup and berries.
What toppings can I add to gluten-free waffles?
There are so many delectable toppings to explore that can transform these golden delights into a breakfast masterpiece. For a classic option, we love to drizzle maple syrup or honey generously over the waffles, allowing the rich, amber sweetness to seep into every nook and cranny. Fresh berries or sliced bananas bring a burst of fruity goodness, adding vibrant colors and natural sweetness. For an extra layer of decadence, spread Nutella or peanut butter, and add a handful of chopped nuts for a delightful crunch. You could even top everything off with a dollop of whipped cream or a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
If savory is more your style, consider topping your gluten-free waffles with creamy avocado slices, smoked salmon, or a poached egg for a satisfying and hearty twist. The possibilities are endless here, so we invite you to get creative with your waffle making experience!
Can you prep the waffle batter in advance?
You can absolutely prepare the waffle batter in advance here, saving you time and making breakfast a breeze on those busy mornings. First, simply mix the wet and dry ingredients as directed in the recipe until you have a nice smooth consistency. You'll want to store the batter in an airtight container or cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and refrigerate it until you're ready to use it. It should keep well for up to 48 hours. When breakfast time arrives, give the batter a quick mix in case any separation has occurred (which is completely normal) and your prepped waffle batter is ready to go. Just fire up the waffle iron, pour in the batter, and in a matter of minutes, you'll have warm, golden, gluten-free waffles ready to be enjoyed with your favorite toppings. This make-ahead option ensures that you can enjoy a homemade breakfast without the morning rush.
- 2 ⅓ cups gluten-free all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs
- 2 cups milk
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
|Calories per Serving
|354
|Total Fat
|12.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|84.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|52.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.1 g
|Total Sugars
|9.6 g
|Sodium
|448.4 mg
|Protein
|11.7 g