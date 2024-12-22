The Crucial Thing To Remember When Packing Liquor In Your Carry-On Bag

Airline travel is enough to make anyone want a stiff drink. With booze prices sky-high in the terminal, on the plane, and even at many tourist destinations, some thrifty travelers have started bringing their favorite libations with them. That includes in their carry-ons, where only bottles smaller than the 3.4-ounce liquid limit are permitted. However, there are some crucial things to remember before you add too many of these bottles to your bag.

Other than the overall size limit for liquids, the TSA dictates that any small bottles of liquor that you bring in your carry-on must fit inside a single quart-sized bag. Dimensions will vary, but this could represent a roughly 7-inch by 7.5-inch bag. This limits the quantity you can bring to just about a handful.

In addition, those planning to bring liquor in their carry-ons should check with their airline first to ensure this is permitted. Passengers should also be aware that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations prohibit them from consuming any alcohol on a plane that wasn't served by flight attendants.