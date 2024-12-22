The Crucial Thing To Remember When Packing Liquor In Your Carry-On Bag
Airline travel is enough to make anyone want a stiff drink. With booze prices sky-high in the terminal, on the plane, and even at many tourist destinations, some thrifty travelers have started bringing their favorite libations with them. That includes in their carry-ons, where only bottles smaller than the 3.4-ounce liquid limit are permitted. However, there are some crucial things to remember before you add too many of these bottles to your bag.
Other than the overall size limit for liquids, the TSA dictates that any small bottles of liquor that you bring in your carry-on must fit inside a single quart-sized bag. Dimensions will vary, but this could represent a roughly 7-inch by 7.5-inch bag. This limits the quantity you can bring to just about a handful.
In addition, those planning to bring liquor in their carry-ons should check with their airline first to ensure this is permitted. Passengers should also be aware that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations prohibit them from consuming any alcohol on a plane that wasn't served by flight attendants.
Alcohol rules for all bags
If your travel-size liquor bottles won't all fit in your carry-on, don't just assume you can move them to your checked luggage. While you are allowed to bring alcoholic beverages on airplane flights in checked baggage, hard liquor (or any other alcohol over 24% ABV) is limited to 5 liters (1.3 gallons), and it's only permitted if it's in the original, unopened packaging. Alcohol below this level, such as most beer and wine, can be transported in checked bags in any quantity passengers choose, subject to other bag weight and size restrictions. Meanwhile, alcohol above that level, such as rare varieties over 140 proof, falls into the category of foods you absolutely cannot take with you on an airplane in any quantity or by any method.
It's easy to understand why these rules have been put in place for carry-on bags. Recent years have seen a surge in incidents involving unruly passengers, which remain nearly twice as common as they were in 2019 (via FAA.gov). The fact that these are sometimes linked to alcohol consumption is a primary reason why alcohol might be banned on flights to protect the crew and other passengers. So, although you're clear to bring a few of your favorite mini bottles on board, don't forget this crucial rule to ensure they make it past security.