The Absolute Best Ways To Use Eggnog In Your Holiday Baking
'Tis the season to turn up the jolliness in your kitchen, and eggnog is ready to be the life of the party. With its creamy base and nostalgic notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla, eggnog is your secret weapon for holiday baking. Whether you spike it with whiskey, dark rum, or brandy or keep it family-friendly, a homemade eggnog recipe can transform basic sweets into dishes worth singing carols about. We spoke with Lisa Steele — a fifth-generation chicken keeper from Maine, host of "Welcome to My Farm," author of "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook," and Fresh Eggs Daily blogger — about why it's a must-have for preparing decadent desserts. "Eggnog adds holiday cheer to all your baked goods this time of the year," she says.
Eggnog brings a rich flair to your holiday creations. According to Steele, its thick, creamy texture and warming spices infuse treats with a cozy essence. Imagine the buttery crumb of a pound cake enhanced by the mellow sweetness of nutmeg or sugar cookies with a whisper of vanilla and cinnamon. Eggnog's density also improves the moisture of your bakes, giving cakes a tender crumb and cookies a melt-in-your-mouth quality.
Eggnog's superpower is its versatility
As Lisa Steele explains, "You can use eggnog to replace the liquid in pretty much any recipe that calls for milk, cream, or buttermilk." This substitution may require a little tweaking for recipes calling for thicker ingredients like sour cream or yogurt. Because eggnog is thinner, your batter might turn out runnier. Therefore, Steele suggests adding a touch more flour to firm things up when making cookies or other structured pastries.
On the flip side, if you're substituting it for water or milk, you may need to thin the eggnog slightly to mimic the original consistency. Also, remember to factor in eggnog's sugar content and spices. "I would definitely reduce the amount of sugar and other spices you're using," she suggests, "and make sure that the spices in the eggnog — usually cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla — complement the other ingredients in your recipe."
For eggnog to truly sparkle in your baking, keep it simple. "Because eggnog is already flavored and spiced, don't overwhelm it by adding a lot of other ingredients," Steele advises. Recipes like pound cake, vanilla cupcakes with eggnog frosting, sugar cookies, and cheesecakes provide the perfect canvas for the Christmas classic's distinct personality. With its luxurious finish and aromatic elements, eggnog makes treats as merry and bright as the season itself.