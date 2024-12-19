The Absolute Best Ways To Use Eggnog In Your Holiday Baking

As Lisa Steele explains, "You can use eggnog to replace the liquid in pretty much any recipe that calls for milk, cream, or buttermilk." This substitution may require a little tweaking for recipes calling for thicker ingredients like sour cream or yogurt. Because eggnog is thinner, your batter might turn out runnier. Therefore, Steele suggests adding a touch more flour to firm things up when making cookies or other structured pastries.

On the flip side, if you're substituting it for water or milk, you may need to thin the eggnog slightly to mimic the original consistency. Also, remember to factor in eggnog's sugar content and spices. "I would definitely reduce the amount of sugar and other spices you're using," she suggests, "and make sure that the spices in the eggnog — usually cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla — complement the other ingredients in your recipe."

For eggnog to truly sparkle in your baking, keep it simple. "Because eggnog is already flavored and spiced, don't overwhelm it by adding a lot of other ingredients," Steele advises. Recipes like pound cake, vanilla cupcakes with eggnog frosting, sugar cookies, and cheesecakes provide the perfect canvas for the Christmas classic's distinct personality. With its luxurious finish and aromatic elements, eggnog makes treats as merry and bright as the season itself.

