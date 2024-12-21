Take Your Store-Bought Bloody Mary Mix To The Next Level With These Simple Ingredients

A classic Bloody Mary is a staple on countless cocktail menus, whether for brunch beverages or evening drinks. However, making the base can be fairly time consuming, which is why many people go for a store-bought mix even if the flavor falls a little flat. Luckily, expert Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, shared an exclusive tip with Mashed that will elevate any store-bought Bloody Mary mix — you just need to fuse in a small proportion of fresh ingredients that are found in the mix. "Adding fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh horseradish and fresh ground pepper will make a huge difference with any store-bought Bloody Mary," says Goldstein. "Those ingredients will brighten up the mix regardless of if it already contains any or all of them."

Compared to the taste of fresh tomatoes, the juice in a mix may be a little lackluster. Furthermore, adding a portion of fresh tomatoes also allows you to control the texture, making the mix a bit thicker if you desire. The basil and pepper will be more pungent and flavorful than their dried variations. To truly make the basil sing in particular, try muddling it prior to adding it in your mix. And, with the horseradish, you'll want to ensure you puree it rather than just finely grate it — it'll help you obtain a smoother consistency (no one wants tiny fragments of horseradish in their drink).