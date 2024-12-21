Take Your Store-Bought Bloody Mary Mix To The Next Level With These Simple Ingredients
A classic Bloody Mary is a staple on countless cocktail menus, whether for brunch beverages or evening drinks. However, making the base can be fairly time consuming, which is why many people go for a store-bought mix even if the flavor falls a little flat. Luckily, expert Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, shared an exclusive tip with Mashed that will elevate any store-bought Bloody Mary mix — you just need to fuse in a small proportion of fresh ingredients that are found in the mix. "Adding fresh tomatoes, basil, fresh horseradish and fresh ground pepper will make a huge difference with any store-bought Bloody Mary," says Goldstein. "Those ingredients will brighten up the mix regardless of if it already contains any or all of them."
Compared to the taste of fresh tomatoes, the juice in a mix may be a little lackluster. Furthermore, adding a portion of fresh tomatoes also allows you to control the texture, making the mix a bit thicker if you desire. The basil and pepper will be more pungent and flavorful than their dried variations. To truly make the basil sing in particular, try muddling it prior to adding it in your mix. And, with the horseradish, you'll want to ensure you puree it rather than just finely grate it — it'll help you obtain a smoother consistency (no one wants tiny fragments of horseradish in their drink).
Other potential mix ins — and tips for batch prep
In addition to the fresh tomatoes, basil, pepper and horseradish, Cody Goldstein has two simple yet delicious suggestions. "We also like to add a splash of orange juice and hot sauce to our batch right before serving to get that brightness of acid and tang," he says. Those who enjoy both those elements in a Bloody Mary may want to take his advice. Your preferred hot sauce will do. For the orange juice, since a small amount is needed, consider squeezing one fresh. To add some carbonation and layer in even more flavor, consider using another secret ingredient: a generous serving of beer.
To avoid doctoring everyone's Bloody Mary mix individually, use Goldstein's tips to whip up a batch of Bloody Marys that you can serve your guests. He recommends tasting it as you go, just as you would with cooking. There are a lot of components in a Bloody Mary and it's relatively easy to get the ratios wrong. Sampling the batch "will help you land on the flavor profile you were hoping for," he explains. Even better if you can mix it up the night prior in order to allow all those flavors, including your fresh mix-ins, to really meld. Finally, garnish as you please — from a simple celery stalk and pickle to Blake Shelton's unexpected choice, beef jerky and fried chicken.