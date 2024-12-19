Here's How Many Mimosas You Can Make Per Bottle Of Champagne

A simple yet refreshing cocktail, the mimosa has become an absolute standard at brunch. It's not hard to understand why — the combination of the effervescent Champagne and tangy orange juice offers the perfect pairing for more decadent dishes, helping to cut some of the fattiness and richness of your bacon and eggs or pancake stack. However, if you're pouring them for a brunch hosted at home, you may need a bit of guidance on how many bottles of Champagne you'll require to keep the mimosas flowing for your guests. We've called in an expert for the answer. According to Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories, "The standard champagne bottle which is 750 [milliliters] should yield at least [six] mimosas."

Of course, he's also talking about a standard mimosa — the most accurate answer will depend on your mimosa ratio preferences. "The rule of thumb is around 4-5 ounces of champagne per mimosa," says Goldstein. In order to please the average palate, it's fairly standard to make the drink with equal parts Champagne and orange juice. Our classic mimosa recipe, for example, pairs a bottle of bubbly with a 24-ounce bottle of orange juice. So, once you know you need to buy one bottle per six drinks you want to serve (we've got a ranking of 10 popular Champagne brands to guide you), simply calculate how many mimosas you expect to make, and buy the same amount of orange juice as Champagne.