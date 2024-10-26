We Got Katie Lee's Best Tips For Mixing Festive Holiday Mimosas
Mashed caught up with cookbook author and TV host Katie Lee at the 2024 Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival to chat about her holiday entertaining tips, including how to elevate an iconic brunch favorite: mimosas. Known for her approachable style and culinary creativity, Lee shared some delightful ideas that promise to bring a cheerful flair to your gatherings.
A classic mimosa recipe couldn't be any easier; all you need is orange juice and champagne. However, Lee suggests going beyond the standard O.J. and bubbly combination by incorporating seasonal flavors. "I like to do pomegranate juice with [sparkling wine] and a couple pomegranate seeds and a sprig of rosemary," she told us. The result is a gorgeous, effervescent, sweet, and slightly tart beverage.
Pomegranate juice imparts a vibrant, jewel-like color to the drink, while the seeds provide a charming aesthetic. The fleshy berry also holds meaningful significance in cultures around the world. Many folks traditionally eat pomegranates for New Year's Eve for good luck and prosperity.
Katie Lee loves pomegranate and rosemary mimosas
What makes this sophisticated cocktail even more special is Katie Lee's subtle infusion of herbal notes via an evergreen garnish. "I really find when you put [in] the sprig of rosemary, the flavor does infuse," she said. Rosemary is among the best herbs to add to cocktails — along with mint, basil, sage, and lavender. Its rich, aromatic quality enhances the pomegranate mimosa without overpowering the fruity elements.
To further elevate the drink's presentation and profile, Katie rustles up a tray of custom ice cubes, a unique trick she featured on a holiday episode of "The Kitchen." She explained, "I just made ice cubes with the pomegranate seeds and the rosemary in the ice ... and then poured the sparkling wine over it."
This technique adds a visual wow factor and helps keep the glass cool without diluting it too quickly. Plus, as the ice slowly melts, it releases bursts of pomegranate and rosemary. For this, Lee drew inspiration from a French summertime sipper, La Piscine, which is simply champagne served over ice. She adapts this concept for the holidays by plopping a couple of pomegranate-and-rosemary-charged ice cubes into each flute. For hosts looking for ways to impress their guests without spending all day in the kitchen playing bartender, Katie Lee's mimosa hacks offer effortless elegance.