We Got Katie Lee's Best Tips For Mixing Festive Holiday Mimosas

Mashed caught up with cookbook author and TV host Katie Lee at the 2024 Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival to chat about her holiday entertaining tips, including how to elevate an iconic brunch favorite: mimosas. Known for her approachable style and culinary creativity, Lee shared some delightful ideas that promise to bring a cheerful flair to your gatherings.

A classic mimosa recipe couldn't be any easier; all you need is orange juice and champagne. However, Lee suggests going beyond the standard O.J. and bubbly combination by incorporating seasonal flavors. "I like to do pomegranate juice with [sparkling wine] and a couple pomegranate seeds and a sprig of rosemary," she told us. The result is a gorgeous, effervescent, sweet, and slightly tart beverage.

Pomegranate juice imparts a vibrant, jewel-like color to the drink, while the seeds provide a charming aesthetic. The fleshy berry also holds meaningful significance in cultures around the world. Many folks traditionally eat pomegranates for New Year's Eve for good luck and prosperity.