What Is Raw Milk And Should You Drink It?

Milk is the first thing we humans drink when we enter the world, and there is no wonder why it remains a go-to source of nutrition for a lot of people throughout their lifespans. Both medical professionals and mainstream media encourage the consumption of the calcium rich beverage. The standard medical recommendation is that children can switch from their mother's milk (or formula) and start drinking cow's milk at a year old, a practice that often continues to adulthood. This typically means heading into your local grocery store and taking one of the most popular milk brands off of the shelves there. It's becoming increasingly popular, though, for individuals and families to consume raw milk, and this trend is highly controversial.

Those who drink raw milk, which is typically straight from the animal who produces it, are adamant in their choice to do so. They believe it to be more natural and an all-around more healthy addition to their diet. Those opposed to raw milk are equally adamant in their beliefs. The pros and cons of raw milk include both fact and myth, and it can be hard to differentiate between the two when those on either side of the argument have such strong opinions. Should people actually be drinking raw milk? We've taken a deep dive on all things milk, and we have an unbiased answer for you.