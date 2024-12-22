The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Mixing Up A Spritz Cocktail
A classic Aperol spritz cocktail is a highly refreshing drink that can be easily made in one's home bar, but novice bartenders can run into some issues if they lack the right knowledge. To this end, Mashed consulted with Cody Goldstein, mixologist and founder of Muddling Memories (which can also be found on Instagram), to get some answers on how to avoid a major spritz mistake that can potentially weaken the cocktail. Goldstein cautions against a washed-out spritz: "The biggest mistake people make when building a spritz is adding too much club soda." Instead, the mixologist says that you should "always use the club soda sparingly to reinforce the bubbles" when making a spritz at home.
Spritz recipes often call for a "splash" of club soda, which is actually one of the many bartending terms you should know (along with words like chaser and pony). Splashes aren't meant to be exact, but counting to one as you pour the club soda can help avoid a watery spritz when incorporating this essential ingredient. You can also start with less club soda and taste the beverage to determine whether more should be added to your spritz.
Chill your spritz cocktails for an effervescent experience
According to Cody Goldstein, the temperature of your club soda can also impact the finished spritz recipe. To this end, he recommends, "Always chill your bubbles before adding to keep the spritz frosty and cold." This will turn up the dial on the refreshment of the beverage by increasing its fizziness. Goldstein also encourages home bartenders to keep a spoon nearby to ensure the proper combination of ingredients. "We typically like to pour over ice and give them a good stir," says the mixologist, referring to the club soda, Prosecco, and Aperol (a type of orange liqueur) that typically appear in spritzes.
Choosing the wrong glass for your cocktail is another common spritz mistake to avoid, as there are many types of bar glassware, and each has its own distinct use. For instance, a snifter is ideal for aged liquors like whiskey, while copper mugs are essential for Moscow mules because they help the beverage maintain its chill temperature. As for spritz cocktails, they're best enjoyed in a fluted wine glass to maintain the vivaciousness of the bubbly club soda. Thanks to Goldstein's experienced guidance, you can create this simple yet sophisticated cocktail with ease.