3 Signs Wendy's May Be Struggling

While the restaurant was not included in our list of fast food chains that are seriously struggling (establishments like Burger King and Pizza Hut did make the list), Wendy's has definitely seen better days. The restaurant first burst onto the scene in 1969, and is credited with innovating the drive-thru window, which is now a staple of virtually all fast food joints. While Wendy's can still capture the attention of consumers, as evidenced by its largely successful SpongeBob Krabby Patty collaboration, there are a few signs that trouble may be brewing on the horizon.

Advertisement

For instance, the chain appears to be contending with numerous closures, lagging net income, and questionable food quality. Even the most successful restaurant chains experience ups and downs, but remember that the climate surrounding fast food restaurants is especially volatile these days. Although ongoing worries about inflation have definitely played a role, many consumers are avoiding fast food restaurants due to increasing prices, which means that quick fare is no longer the economical option it once was. It's true that Wendy's still operates over 6,000 locations throughout the U.S., but recent developments could ultimately jeopardize the iconic chain.