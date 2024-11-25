Big Changes Are Coming To Fast Food Chains In 2025

If there's one thing that can be said for the celebrated burger chain, Wendy's, it's that it never shies away from a technological challenge. In 2023, the company known for its red-headed logo joined forces with Google Cloud to develop Wendy'sFreshAI, an artificial intelligence-based drive thru ordering system. Despite skepticism and even downright mockery from some consumers, the company has not given up on its honing of this tool, continually implementing it into more and more locations since its development. In 2025, the company will allegedly continue in its technological growth with a new AI-powered feature — one that has many consumers raising their eyebrows yet again.

An experimental automatic price-changing tool will be going into effect at select Wendy's test locations in the new year. This mechanism will reportedly have the ability to change prices and other aspects of the menu board based on number of customers and other contingencies — the idea of which is not sitting well with nervous consumers worried about potentially dishonest up-charges. Wendy's ensures, however, that it has no intention of using its new tool to hike up price tags on menu items; rather, to lower them during slower hours in an attempt to generate customer interest. Will consumers accept this price-changing tool with open arms, or will they reject it wholeheartedly? This remains to be seen, we suppose.